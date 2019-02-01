Xinzhai Coffee Manor / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

Save this picture! Facade of the main building. Image © Hao Chen

+ 36

Structural engineer Zhigang Ma

MEP engineer Jianjun Lv

Client Baoshan Xinzhai Coffee Co. Ltd.

Construction Yunnan Baoshanxia Village Architecture Engineering co.Ltd

Interior construction; steel windows/doors detailing and installation Scenario Design

Steel windows/doors detailing Tan Shu, Suyang Liu, Peng Liao

Construction administration leader Tan Shu, Zhiqiang Yang, Jing Yang More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! View to natural valley. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Xinzhai Coffee Manor is located in Lujiangba, Baoshan, Yunnan Province, one of the world-recognized origins of Arabica coffee. The site sits on a plateau in the middle of Bawan Village at the foot of Gaoligong Mountain, overlooking the landscape of Lujiangba Area and the Nuijiang Valley to the north. Through renovation and addition, the client envisions a multifunctional complex that houses coffee storage, processing, tasting, sale, hotel rooms, coffee museum, auditorium and other functions, to provide visitors with premium holiday experience in par with the high quality coffee and pleasant resort scenery.

The site consists of two sets of courtyards, with lush trees and an abandoned cinema, a grey brick building originally built in the 80s. Most buildings on the site and in adjacent villages are made of brick. There is also a brick kiln still producing grey bricks near the site. These local features triggered the initial desire to build with bricks. Today, brickwork remains the predominant construction method in the area which makes it reasonable for adoption. Consequently, brick leads to different forms of vaults in architecture.

Save this picture! View to the courtyard. Image © Hao Chen

The entry sequence is circuitous. Driving on the village road, one experience up-looking, climbing and turning before reaching the manor at the end of the main street. From the enclosures in the courtyards to the broad scenic view upon entering the main building, this complex constructs a narrative experience of compression and relief.

Save this picture! Facade of the main building. Image © Hao Chen

The new building is connected to the old cinema through a set of corridors, forming three different courtyards: the central courtyard, the tree courtyard and the sunken courtyard.

Save this picture! Expoloed axonometic. Image Courtesy of TAO

Visitors can reach functional areas through corridors from the central courtyard. Surrounded by existing trees, the buildings present themselves as the background of the courtyards connected by corridors, resembling to the layout of a monastery.The cinema, the largest mass on site, is renovated into a museum, which resembles the spiritual center as a cathedral to a monastery.

The main building is located at the north side of the plateau, one-storey lower than the central courtyard.

Save this picture! Retaining wall and main building. Image © Shengliang Su

The coffee storage space is located at the bottom level, and cross vaults create a cellar-like space shrouded in heaviness and dimness. Such heavy volume simultaneously responds to the physical requirement of a constant temperature and humidity.

Save this picture! North corridor of cross vaults. Image © Shengliang Su

Save this picture! Stairs north corridor. Image © Shengliang Su

The coffee processing area is located at the mid level and requires large space for roasting and packaging. It combines long-span steel beams and one-way brick vaults to obtain a continuous open space, while bringing in views from the courtyards and the valley. Its side corridors allow visitors to walk around and do sightseeing.

Save this picture! One-way vault of coffee processing area. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! View to the landscape. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! Coffee processing area corridor. Image © Shengliang Su

On the top level, concrete frame takes over brick to achieve maximum transparency, meeting the programmatic needs of hotel rooms overlooking the valley. From the bottom to the top, there is also a gradual transition from heaviness to lightness, responding to diverse needs from storage, processing to views.

Save this picture! Staircase leading to 3rd floor. Image © Shengliang Su

The building uses two types of material: brick and concrete, which is consistent with materials commonly used locally, yet presenting variations. Its spatial quality integrates the heaviness of brick construction and the lightness of concrete structure, which is resulted from a thorough consideration of material, structure and program. The design begins with a perception of the site and reflections on the material, while its core is the characteristic of place it aims to create –belonging to the earth or leading afar to horizon.

Save this picture! first floor cafe. Image © Shengliang Su