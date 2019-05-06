Aluminum Foam Facades: Architecture Rich in Texture, Porosity and Brightness

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Jesús Granada

Modular coatings for facades and enclosures typically deliver fast and efficient solutions. However, many times they lack richness and character since they are repeated infinitely, without relating to the architectural design and its different functions and requirements.

These aluminum foam panels are manufactured through an air injection process in molten aluminum, which contains a fine dispersion of ceramic particulate. These ceramic particles stabilize the air bubbles, and create aluminum foam panels which provide an interesting level of detail and variability, generating unique facades with different levels of texture, transparency, brightness, and opacity. These ultralight panels can be used as flat architectural sheets, are 100% recyclable and available in standard sized formats up to 3.66 meters long (custom longer panels also available).

Cymat’s Alusion™ architectural aluminum foam is a variation of 3 basic core forms of the product, “large, mid and small cell aluminum foam.” It is also produced in 3 thicknesses. The surface of the material is either left in its solid form as produced or undergoes surface preparations which provide many different appearances, from a solid surface “shimmering” look to a translucent “water froth” look. As the thickness increases, the density decreases, giving each thickness a distinct look.

Small, Medium and Large Cells

Depending on the manufacturing process, aluminum foam can deliver different densities and different levels of transparency, giving more or less visibility to the cells which compose the appearance of the product.

Save this picture! Alusion™. Image Cortesía de Cymat Technologies Ltd.

From totally opaque and closed panels to versions which can be opened completely on both sides, the panels can absorb the sound of the environment and reflect or allow the passage of light through the panel. The higher the density, the smaller the cell size, and the heavier and more robust the material will be.

These panels are available in the following versions; "natural, open cells on one side, or open cells on two sides".

Save this picture! Alusion™. Image Cortesía de Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Located in an old industrial complex, the new Fondazione Prada Museum is composed of 3 new buildings; a large exhibition pavilion, a tower, and a cinema. Seeking to highlight the new constructions, each volume has been designed and coated in a totally different way. To this end, the suspended Exhibition Pavilion has been wrapped with bright vertical aluminum foam panels.

Save this picture! Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Bas Princen - Fondazione Prada

Save this picture! Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Bas Princen - Fondazione Prada

Faced with the challenge of adapting a series of pre-existing spaces, this museum uses the facade material to unify the totality of the building. Forming a sculptural marquee at its main level, its distinctive aluminum foam facade then "drops" to the underground spaces to diffuse a spectacular set of sifted and overhead lights.

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Jesús Granada

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Jesús Granada

Striking and modern, the great facade of the corporate offices of EarthCam is clad with translucent aluminum panels that transform the building into a subtle lighthouse for its exterior gardens, attracting the attention of its visitors from afar.

Save this picture! EarthCam Headquarters / Davis Brody Bond + Spacesmith. Image © Joseph M Kitchen Photography

Save this picture! EarthCam Headquarters / Davis Brody Bond + Spacesmith. Image © Joseph M Kitchen Photography

This building establishes its strong presence through a main block covered with aluminum foam. The material allows the building to be distinguished from a distance (through the special brightness of their faces), while maintaining a discreet character in front of the gaze of the pedestrians passing near the temple.

Save this picture! Evangelical Temple in Terrassa / OAB. Image © Alejo Bagué