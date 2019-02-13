Siyu Software Office / Fanzhu Design

+ 20

Interiors Designers Fanzhu Design

Location No.51 YouBo Center, No.1 Kexi Road, Wuhou District, Chengdu, China

Category Interior Design

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yuan Yan

Text description provided by the architects. Siyu Software provides software products and services to hundreds of large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies across the country. Fanzhu Design provides Siyu with a free and romantic office and living space.

‘Vinyl Bar’

Seventeen ‘Vinyl Records’ are stacked into a bar that activates the entire space in the heart of the office. The bar is a phonograph playing quiet and elegant that allows software engineers, managers, and visitors to communicate, relax, and think.

Flowing Corner

The corner is a major issue in the history of architecture. Internalization into the interior design is also highly valued by Fanzhu Design. The large floor-to-ceiling glass opens the corner of the original space, allowing the atmosphere of the ‘vinyl bar’ to penetrate the office, conference room and test area. At the same time, the circulation space defined by the curved surface gained a spacial quality of flow from the quiet atmosphere.

Floating Furniture

From space to furniture, Fanzhu provides a complete experience. Floating and futuristic are a topic of Fanzhu Design. This time, Siyu got a chance to improve. The suspended steel components are integrated with the lighting and sockets. While liberating the ground, the various functional pipelines are carefully packed, and the user's visual experience is liberated by the refreshing and refreshing, creating a simple and pure space.

Seasoning Color

The overall color of the space is calm and quiet, and it complements the steel and glass or the sharp or smooth texture. Through the lighting design, the red color is like a red cocktail added to the jazz like space to enrich the feeling and level of the whole space. Make the boundaries between office space and living space blurred and human.