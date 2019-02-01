World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Koyori
  6. 2017
  7. Kyoto Xiaoman / Koyori + Aterier Salt

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kyoto Xiaoman / Koyori + Aterier Salt

  • 19:00 - 1 February, 2019
Kyoto Xiaoman / Koyori + Aterier Salt
Kyoto Xiaoman / Koyori + Aterier Salt, © Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

  • Architects

    Aterier Salt, Koyori

  • Location

    Sainokamicho, Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 602-0814, Japan

  • Category

    Refurbishment

  • Architects in Charge

    Masahiko Nakamura, Yoji Fujiwara

  • Area

    91.85 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Junichi Usui

  • Art Director

    Wataru Hatano

  • Kurotabu Washi

    Wataru Hatano

  • Lighting Plan

    NEW LIGHT POTTERY

  • Plasterwork

    Hiroaki Obata

  • Contractor

    IWAKI STAYLE (Sakuma Shigemitsu)

  • Clients

    Xiaoman Hsieh
© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. Kyoto Xiaoman is a Taiwanese tea salon and gallery built by renovating a machiya, or Japanese traditional townhouse built near Kyoto Goen more than 80 years ago. The owner’s request was to create a simple, delicate space where salon visitors can find scenes and backgrounds of Taiwanese teas.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Just as she weaves background stories and origins of teas while serving them, she desired a place where visitors can not merely enjoy drinking tea but also explore the world of tea—taste and smell, mountains and forests, lively alpine animals and plants, and lives of harvesters and their history. Given such request, we sought a balance between the desired space and the potential of the existing building.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

In realizing a space encouraging the visitors to feel tea leaves grown in the bosom of nature, we selected materials which would show different faces in ever-changing time, weather and seasons, and develop flavors as they age. We have also taken note of the scales and details to maximize their fine qualities.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

With due respect to the way machiya ought to be and its scale, we have then added functions for the gallery and the Taiwanese tea salon and surrounded the space by plastering, using natural materials including mud walls and Kyoto Kurotani Washi (traditional Japanese paper) which change over time.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Furnishing the opening with Shoji door to suit any occasion, time period and weather conditions, the lighting plans have been designed to harmonize with the use of space and the reflection of light coming in from the opening. This place will be a new cultural center where Japanese culture wafting from this traditional building of machiya and the owner’s concept of Taiwanese tea culture blend together.
*Lightweight sliding wooden doors covered with Japanese traditional paper which allows light to pass through.

© Junichi Usui
© Junichi Usui

Project location

Cite: "Kyoto Xiaoman / Koyori + Aterier Salt" 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910501/kyoto-xiaoman-koyori-plus-aterier-salt/> ISSN 0719-8884

