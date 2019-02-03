World
  House of Sweeping Shadows / Abin Design Studio

House of Sweeping Shadows / Abin Design Studio

  3 February, 2019
House of Sweeping Shadows / Abin Design Studio
House of Sweeping Shadows / Abin Design Studio, © Samya Ghatak
© Samya Ghatak

© Ravi Kanade © Ravi Kanade © Ravi Kanade © Ravi Kanade + 31

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

Text description provided by the architects. This project comprised a design intervention for a part of the client's existing property. While in one half of the land stood the client's residence, the other half was primarily bare save for a half-built 2-storey structure to one side and a central pond that the client had walled up. Although they wished to retain the existing structure, we were encouraged to update this extension to a leisure zone with a contemporary look.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

The brick-lined pond was converted to a swimming pool while the structure houses a gym, changing rooms and guest entertainment lounges overlooking the pool and lawns. The landscape incorporates a barbeque station, a sunken sit-out and a small aviary amidst the hard and soft scaped open areas.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

Given the unremarkable nature of the existing building, we were prompted to encase the mass with a modern facade to create a bolder form. A self-supporting metal structure was devised with minimal anchoring on the building within. This in turn enabled the incorporation of a verandah on the upper level.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

Designed as a curved, louvered surface, the crafted metal facade casts mesmerizing shadows in the interior spaces. There is a soft play of light and shade as the sun moves across the horizon through the day. Rectilinear punctuations along the curve, crafted as this lamina surfaces using sheet metal, strategically open out the spaces to the idyllic views outside.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

The interiors are treated in simple lines with whitewashed walls and contemporary furniture over a daring red floor. the open louvers allow for the verandah to stay well ventilated while keeping the sharp south-western sunlight at bay by breaking it up into thin tendrils of light. The sunken sit-out is contrastingly rendered in pigmented concrete complemented with views of the pool, verdant plant-beds and the aviary.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

The combination of masses of varied scales, bold metal facade with soft verdant landscape, and the dark hues complementing the open skies over the reflective water body make for a serene, modern extension to the client's residence.

© Ravi Kanade
© Ravi Kanade

Abin Design Studio
Abin Design Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension India
"House of Sweeping Shadows / Abin Design Studio" 03 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

