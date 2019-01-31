World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Spain
  5. IDOM
  6. 2017
  7. Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute / IDOM

Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute / IDOM

  • 03:00 - 31 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute / IDOM
Save this picture!
Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute / IDOM, © Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

© Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz + 35

  • Architects

    IDOM

  • Location

    Cruces Plaza, 48903 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain

  • Category

    High School

  • Collaborators

    Fernando Garrido

  • Area

    28700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aitor Ortiz

  • Project manager

    Gonzalo Carro

  • Structure

    Miguel Angel Corcuera

  • Air conditioning

    Alvaro Gutierrez - Tecman

  • Lightning

    Alvaro Gutierrez – Susaeta Iluminación

  • Constructor

    UTE BALZOLA URBELAN

  • Installations

    Alvaro Gutierrez - Tecman

  • Water

    Alvaro Gutierrez - Tecman

  • Electricity

    Alvaro Gutierrez - Tecman

  • Telecommunications

    Alvaro Gutierrez - Tecman

  • Costs

    Athos ingenieros

  • Client

    OSAKIDETZA
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Text description provided by the architects. The New Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute is a new-build building destined to house the research areas and animal facilities. The programme is distributed over 8 floors, 3 of which are basements. Above ground level, the floorplan is divided into two blocks of laboratories (North and South blocks), separated by a block of common areas on the East elevation and the communications core which is adjacent to the West façade.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz
Save this picture!
Semi-ground plant
Semi-ground plant
Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Being a building for laboratories, in continuous change, and with new techniques and technology appearing every day, it was considered that the building should have great flexibility so that it could adapt to possible future changes. With the exception of common cores, shafts and fire zones, the building was designed with modular systems that allow for an easy compartmentation and access to the building services in both ceilings and walls. One of the keys to the project was the engineering behind the building services which have a repercussion and complexity far greater than those of a normal laboratory.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

The construction of the building was conditioned by the plot, being only just big enough for a building of these characteristics. Hence, the building is stretched to the very limits of the regulations, leaving the East façade, the building’s main elevation, just fourteen meters away from a twelve-storey high block of flats. The West and South elevations are just 6 meters away from other buildings in the complex. The North façade has greater amplitude, despite it going as far as one of the entrances to the hospital facility.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

From a formal point of view, the building was so limited volume-wise that strategies focused on the formalisation of a curtain-wall type façade, where a dense weave of slats offers protection from direct sunlight and sightlines from neighbouring buildings. This sieve was reinforced by a subtle serigraphy of white dots on the glass which grant more privacy to the inside even without the use of roman blinds. Only in singular areas like vestibules or resting areas was this reticule interrupted to give way to big windows which would prove its different character. The building’s image was reinforced by the colour white, contrasting with the environment and offering a sober and aseptic image. This strategy was extrapolated to the plot’s fencing in order to unite the building to the other laboratory block of the hospital, also designed by IDOM, resulting in a research terminal within the hospital complex.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Interior spaces follow the storyline started by the façade, white and light colours filling the building so that working areas are well illuminated and pleasant. These spaces contrast with the wood in the main vestibule and the resting room, which grant them greater representativeness and warmth. Occasionally, colour plays a role inside the building to offer relevant information to its users.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
IDOM
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Spain
Cite: "Headquarters of the BioCruces Institute / IDOM" [Sede Instituto BioCruces / IDOM] 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910496/headquarters-of-the-biocruces-institute-idom/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream