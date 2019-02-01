World
New York Burger Moraleja Green / Proyecto Singular SLP

New York Burger Moraleja Green / Proyecto Singular SLP
New York Burger Moraleja Green / Proyecto Singular SLP, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

  • Architects

    Proyecto Singular SLP

  • Location

    Moraleja Green Shopping Center. Av. Europa Nº13, L9-10 Alcobendas 28108, Madrid, Spain

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Jorge Lozano Tablada

  • Construction

    Proyecta Espacios & Construcción

  • Area

    3875.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Proposed State
Proposed State

Text description provided by the architects. The new proposal of New York Burger renews the interior design of the brand in its new premises located in the Commercial Center of the Moraleja Green. From the hand of Proyecto Singular, interpreting a concept emerged from the three pillars of the brand: Brass, Wood and Smoke, the design of the space suggests a container of essences product of craftsmanship, with the grill as protagonist and where a good touch is added of sophistication.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The craftsmanship transmits a variety of chromatic ranges based on reddish colors and cauldrons. The intentional textures can be seen in manual and warm materials such as natural fibers, flooring and terracotta tiles or natural stones. The grill is the driving axis of the gastronomic offer and is presented with all its strength and warmth. Located in the center of the premises and shown from the entrance, the grill and fire are protagonists and move into space through a hanging wheat installation in ocher and gold colors.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The sophistication moves us to a more modern New York, industrial by areas: leaving the raw structure and interview facilities. At the same time the care for detail and a play of light based on the contrast between neons and refined luminaires balances the space to create a unitary set. The warmth is provided by the furniture whose intention is to give maximum comfort to visitors.

Project location

