World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Portugal
  5. Collective Camposaz
  6. 2018
  7. RÉVELER / Collective Camposaz

RÉVELER / Collective Camposaz

  • 17:00 - 30 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RÉVELER / Collective Camposaz
Save this picture!
RÉVELER / Collective Camposaz, © Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

© Filipa Couto Walk © Filipa Couto Walk © Filipa Couto Walk © Filipa Couto Walk + 17

  • Architects

    Collective Camposaz

  • Location

    Rua Professor Teotónio Machado de Andrade 53, 9680 Vila Franca Do Campo, Portugal

  • Category

    Watching Tower

  • Leads Architects

    Maxime Mangold (www.m-a-m-bureau.com); Mariella Gentile (www.mariellagentile.it)

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Filipa Couto Walk
Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

Text description provided by the architects. Camposaz is a wood self-construction workshop in 1:1 scale. The Collective is known for his collaborative and site-specific approach. Current workshops are open to architects, designers, carpenters between 18 and 35 years of age. Living in close contact for 10 days, they design and build wood installations, based on specific themes, aiming at enhancing the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

Often responding to the specificities of a particular landscape, they create conditions and formats that allow different voices to coexist and shape their building process. Over the course of the Walk&Talk Festival, they hosted a community workshop that saw people come together from Italy, France, and Portugal to develop a concept and realize a temporary seating and viewing platform where people are encouraged to share local stories and memories. 

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

The installation helps the visitor to observe the landscape in an alternative way. It’s a point of contact, a place of departure for a new perspective. Natural fabric expresses the movement and as a metaphor, the connection between people and lands. The intervention wants to consider the island as open space, a starting point, an open pattern.

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

Each watchtower wants to link the visitor with the landscape through a sensory point of view: the visitor can climb up, go inside, cross the modules, and each time is having a different perception of the place. Each tower has a height of 4 meters where the platform is collocated on different distance from the ground, creating a rhythm and a gradual growing of points of view.

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk
Save this picture!
Details
Details

Beginning with the brief to build an island on an island, they used locally sourced wood (Cryptomeria wood) and found materials to create a temporary meeting place to recount local memories. Inspired by the endless flows and ripples of tides and of water, this architectural “mise en abyme” represents the sea’s connectivity and movement becomes a signature of poetic travel between space and people. 

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto Walk
© Filipa Couto Walk

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Collective Camposaz
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations Learning watching tower Portugal
Cite: "RÉVELER / Collective Camposaz" 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910494/reveler-collective-camposaz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream