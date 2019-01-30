World
Explore Architecture Offices in Mexico Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin
Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin
Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin

Frida Escobedo. Image © Marc Goodwin CC Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin Rozana Montiel. Image © Marc Goodwin Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin

After having previously photographed the architecture offices in the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona and Los Angeles, the architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of some of the most recognized architecture offices in Mexico. With a set of emerging and world-renowned offices alike, the series offers insight into the lives of designers in Mexico City.

Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
In this space since: 2017
Number of employees: 10
Size (Sq Metres): 100 m2
Building's former use: Mixed use

Rozana Montiel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rozana Montiel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rozana Montiel. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rozana Montiel. Image © Marc Goodwin

Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
In this space since: 2000
Number of employees: 35
Size (Sq Metres): 340 sq mètres plus garden
Building's former use: Mauricio´s father studio and house

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Marc Goodwin

Rojkind Arquitectos
In this space since: 2017
Number of employees: 17
Size (Sq Metres): 195 m2
Building's former use: Mixed-use House

Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

PRODUCTORA
In This Space Since: March 2018
Number Of Employees: 4 Partners, 11 employees
Size: 230 m2
Former Use Of Space: Textile factory

Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin
Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin
Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin
Productora. Image © Marc Goodwin

PALMA
In this space since: January 2018
Number of employees: 2 + 4 partners
Size (Sq Metres): 36m2
Building's former use: Apartment Building

PALMA. Image © Marc Goodwin
PALMA. Image © Marc Goodwin
PALMA exterior. Image © Marc Goodwin
PALMA exterior. Image © Marc Goodwin

Ambrosi Etchegaray
In this space since: 2013
Number of employees: 15
Size: 190 sqm
Building’s former use: Residential

Ambrosi-Etchegaray. Image © Marc Goodwin
Ambrosi-Etchegaray. Image © Marc Goodwin
Ambrosi-Etchegaray. Image © Marc Goodwin
Ambrosi-Etchegaray. Image © Marc Goodwin

Zeller & Moye (Christoph Zeller & Ingrid Moye)
In this space since: 2015
Number of employees: 8
Size (Sq Metres): 180

Zeller & Moye. Image © Marc Goodwin
Zeller & Moye. Image © Marc Goodwin
Zeller & Moye. Image © Marc Goodwin
Zeller & Moye. Image © Marc Goodwin

Taller de Arquitectura Javier Sánchez (JSA)
In this space since: 2006
Number of employees: 50
Size (Sq Metres): 600m² (Divided into three floors: 164m² + 316m² +120m²)

JSa. Image © Marc Goodwin
JSa. Image © Marc Goodwin
JSa. Image © Marc Goodwin
JSa. Image © Marc Goodwin

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
In this space since: September 2015
Number of employees: 50
Size (Sq meters): 300
Building's former use: Offices

Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Marc Goodwin

TEN Arquitectos (Mexico City)
In this space since: 25 years
Number of employees: 40
Size (Sq Metres): 350m2
Building's former use: Residential

In the aftermath of the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, many buildings in the city are being reinforced, including ours in Colonia Condesa, one of the most affected areas. We are currently using half of our office, while the other half is under construction. We are very grateful to be alright, and we hope to open our completely remodeled office by the middle of this year.

TEN Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
TEN Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
TEN Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
TEN Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

Frida Escobedo, Taller de Arquitectura
In this space since: Since October 2018
Number of employees: 7 architects, 1 designer + media & communication, 1 administrative, 1 intern + Frida Escobedo
Size (Sq Metres): 130 m2
Building's former use: Residential

Frida Escobedo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frida Escobedo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frida Escobedo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Frida Escobedo. Image © Marc Goodwin

Manuel Cervantes Estudio
In this space since: 2016
Number of employees: 20
Size (Sq Metres):200
Building's former use: New space

CC Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
CC Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
CC Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
CC Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

a|911
In this space since: 2011
Number of employees: 43
Size (Sq Metres): 500 sqm
Building's former use: Office

a|911. Image © Marc Goodwin
a|911. Image © Marc Goodwin
a|911. Image © Marc Goodwin
a|911. Image © Marc Goodwin

ArchDaily México
In this space since: 2016
Number of employees: 8
Size (Sq Metres): 749 (co-working)
Building's former use: Residential

ArchDaily México. Image © Marc Goodwin
ArchDaily México. Image © Marc Goodwin

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Explore Architecture Offices in Mexico Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" [Explora las oficinas de arquitectura en México a través del ojo de Marc Goodwin] 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910465/explore-the-architecture-offices-in-mexico-through-the-eye-of-marc-goodwin/> ISSN 0719-8884

