Explore Architecture Offices in Mexico Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

After having previously photographed the architecture offices in the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona and Los Angeles, the architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of some of the most recognized architecture offices in Mexico. With a set of emerging and world-renowned offices alike, the series offers insight into the lives of designers in Mexico City.
Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura
In this space since: 2017
Number of employees: 10
Size (Sq Metres): 100 m2
Building's former use: Mixed use
Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
In this space since: 2000
Number of employees: 35
Size (Sq Metres): 340 sq mètres plus garden
Building's former use: Mauricio´s father studio and house
Rojkind Arquitectos
In this space since: 2017
Number of employees: 17
Size (Sq Metres): 195 m2
Building's former use: Mixed-use House
PRODUCTORA
In This Space Since: March 2018
Number Of Employees: 4 Partners, 11 employees
Size: 230 m2
Former Use Of Space: Textile factory
PALMA
In this space since: January 2018
Number of employees: 2 + 4 partners
Size (Sq Metres): 36m2
Building's former use: Apartment Building
Ambrosi Etchegaray
In this space since: 2013
Number of employees: 15
Size: 190 sqm
Building’s former use: Residential
Zeller & Moye (Christoph Zeller & Ingrid Moye)
In this space since: 2015
Number of employees: 8
Size (Sq Metres): 180
Taller de Arquitectura Javier Sánchez (JSA)
In this space since: 2006
Number of employees: 50
Size (Sq Metres): 600m² (Divided into three floors: 164m² + 316m² +120m²)
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio
In this space since: September 2015
Number of employees: 50
Size (Sq meters): 300
Building's former use: Offices
TEN Arquitectos (Mexico City)
In this space since: 25 years
Number of employees: 40
Size (Sq Metres): 350m2
Building's former use: Residential
In the aftermath of the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, many buildings in the city are being reinforced, including ours in Colonia Condesa, one of the most affected areas. We are currently using half of our office, while the other half is under construction. We are very grateful to be alright, and we hope to open our completely remodeled office by the middle of this year.
Frida Escobedo, Taller de Arquitectura
In this space since: Since October 2018
Number of employees: 7 architects, 1 designer + media & communication, 1 administrative, 1 intern + Frida Escobedo
Size (Sq Metres): 130 m2
Building's former use: Residential
Manuel Cervantes Estudio
In this space since: 2016
Number of employees: 20
Size (Sq Metres):200
Building's former use: New space
a|911
In this space since: 2011
Number of employees: 43
Size (Sq Metres): 500 sqm
Building's former use: Office
ArchDaily México
In this space since: 2016
Number of employees: 8
Size (Sq Metres): 749 (co-working)
Building's former use: Residential