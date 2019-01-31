World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. P-M-A-A
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A

  • 10:00 - 31 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A
Save this picture!
Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 31

  • Architects

    P-M-A-A

  • Location

    Spain

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Adrián Jurado, Jaime Fernández, Magda Barceló y Albert Guerra

  • Builder

    Marc Ossó

  • Area

    1722.2 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Berween party walls, as if it were an adjective; that’s what characterizes this intervention in an existing property, made possible by the stubbornness of a family who refused to sell to the highest bidder. They no longer live there; it’s now the dream home of a close friend.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

It all started with a gift, this project, which has served as a guide for the alterations that the owner, others, and I have been carrying out with our own inexpert hands.  Yesterday marked the completion of 7 years of work.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The only connection between the house and the street is the newly built garage door, which serves as an entrance, and an existing window on the first floor, adorned with a window planter box from which plants cascade over the railing.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the very start, we understood that the house is attached to the garage/workshop as the “main space”. The other spaces on this floor branch off from it and respond in a more or less intuitive manner to the daily necessities of the dweller. The kitchen occupies a central position and serves as a kind of hinge attached to the patio. The dining room and living room occupy existing spaces and face the interior of the city block.  An office/study on the rear patio at the back of the house turns you into a voyeur or mere observer of the home.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The stairway that surrounds the kitchen leads to the first floor, a non-essential space that complements the ground floor. The bedrooms, separated by closet space, engage with the patios and the street.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

 The interior city block façade constitutes the sum of the needs of the interior spaces. A staircase set against it leads up to the roof, now the largest space of the house (BETWEEN PARTY WALLS) and the future living room. This alteration will give continuity to the current intervention.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
P-M-A-A
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A" [Casa Descuadra / P-M-A-A] 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910461/casa-descuadra-p-m-a-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream