World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. GSQUARED
  6. 2018
  7. Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED

Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED

  • 14:00 - 29 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED
Save this picture!
Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED, © Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

© Niel Vosloo © Niel Vosloo © Niel Vosloo © Niel Vosloo + 24

  • Architects

    GSQUARED

  • Location

    Ciudad del Cabo, South Africa

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Renato Graca Francois Du Plessis

  • Interior Design

    Murray Farquharson

  • Contractor

    Pinnacle Project Management, Metal Work e Frameless Glass Balustrades- Shaluza Projects

  • Area

    3939.5 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Niel Vosloo
Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

Text description provided by the architects. Inspiration was drawn from the context and city living. The needs for privacy but still capturing the views to the city, harbour and mountain.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

The street edge was treated with a hard concrete structure to provide privacy to the owners. Carefully punctured openings on the street façade allowed for natural light and ventilation. The large window on the street edge was screened using a bespoke custom made metal screen, which filters the afternoon sun.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

The use of contrasting colours like black, white and natural timber kept the interior simple and minimalistic, which allowed the space to feel light and bright. This colour pallet was used both externally and internally.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

Metal and timber with smooth plastered surfaces contrasts as the day changes and the sun shines on the façade. Strong geometric forms are used as a medium to render shadows on the building and filter light into the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

The bespoke floating metal stair allows for vertical circulation that is light and unobstructed. A custom made steel screen filters the afternoon sun and provides privacy from the street and the neighbours. Feature track and spotlights were used to highlight architectural and interior features throughout the building.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

 A metal spiral stair connects the living with the entertainment roof terrace which captures 360’ views of the city, harbour and mountain. Two luxury high end town houses which maximized the use of space and vertical living within strong geometric forms within the city centre.

Save this picture!
© Niel Vosloo
© Niel Vosloo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
GSQUARED
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Africa
Cite: "Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED" [Residência Waterkant / GSQUARED] 29 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910459/waterkant-townhouse-gsquared/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream