Waterkant Townhouse / GSQUARED

+ 24

Architects GSQUARED

Location Ciudad del Cabo, South Africa

Category Houses

Lead Architects Renato Graca Francois Du Plessis

Interior Design Murray Farquharson

Contractor Pinnacle Project Management, Metal Work e Frameless Glass Balustrades- Shaluza Projects

Area 3939.5 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Niel Vosloo

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Inspiration was drawn from the context and city living. The needs for privacy but still capturing the views to the city, harbour and mountain.

The street edge was treated with a hard concrete structure to provide privacy to the owners. Carefully punctured openings on the street façade allowed for natural light and ventilation. The large window on the street edge was screened using a bespoke custom made metal screen, which filters the afternoon sun.

The use of contrasting colours like black, white and natural timber kept the interior simple and minimalistic, which allowed the space to feel light and bright. This colour pallet was used both externally and internally.

Metal and timber with smooth plastered surfaces contrasts as the day changes and the sun shines on the façade. Strong geometric forms are used as a medium to render shadows on the building and filter light into the spaces.

The bespoke floating metal stair allows for vertical circulation that is light and unobstructed. A custom made steel screen filters the afternoon sun and provides privacy from the street and the neighbours. Feature track and spotlights were used to highlight architectural and interior features throughout the building.

A metal spiral stair connects the living with the entertainment roof terrace which captures 360’ views of the city, harbour and mountain. Two luxury high end town houses which maximized the use of space and vertical living within strong geometric forms within the city centre.