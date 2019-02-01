World
  House GM / EXTCO

House GM / EXTCO

House GM / EXTCO
House GM / EXTCO, © Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

  • Architects

    EXTCO

  • Location

    Puerto Varas, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Cristian Gana + Raimundo Noguera

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The Work is located in the south of Chile in the city of Puerto Varas, which is a very rainy area with a humid climate. The context of the work refers to gentle slopes with most of the main views in the distance; in the middle there are dense trees and in the terrain itself, only the topography stands out with a small block, in addition to this there is a condition of strong daily wind. The work always had to be preconceived with a low budget, otherwise it was not going to be built.

© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

With these conditions the house was sought to value the topography taking off to the maximum of is having the minimum visual elements that arrived at the terrain. It was also sought to play with the lightness of the volume, making reference to the vernacular architecture of the area taking advantage of the condition of this to climb the house to the great land in which it was immersed.

© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers
Section A
Section A

With regard to the interiors, space flow was sought due to the daily activities of the house, a large terrace to welcome guests and to protect oneself from the prevailing wind. A contrast was also sought between the interior in very light shades due to the large number of grey days in the year and the exterior, with black plates in order to look for as much heat as possible.

© Marcos Zegers
© Marcos Zegers

Cite: "House GM / EXTCO" [Casa GM / EXTCO] 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily.

