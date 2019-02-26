World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office
  6. 2018
  7. iGarpe-GPISoft Offices / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office

iGarpe-GPISoft Offices / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office

  • 12:00 - 26 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
iGarpe-GPISoft Offices / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office
Save this picture!
iGarpe-GPISoft Offices / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 17

  • Construction

    SteelFrame

  • Structure

    Iteco

  • Project Monitoring

    Antonio Pérez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. iGarpe-GPISoft is an electronic and informatics company based in San Javier, Murcia. They are specialized and have a vast experience in the agricultural sector. The proposal creates a spatial organization where limits between workspaces and common areas are diffused. Open and transparent workspaces enable collaborative environments.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The common areas, conceptually considered as domestic spaces, create flexible environments for informal meetings, conversations or resting. The specific use of vegetation and colorful furniture elements provides special work experiences for the team and promotes an eco-friendly behavior.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Workspaces and common areas are articulated around an atrium which provides natural light for the vegetation. This central space is conceived as the lung of the installation. The use of natural materials, diverse textures and different pieces of furniture contribute to creating a kind work atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

A large glass surface in the facade ensures an abundant supply of natural light in the offices and work areas, whereas the vertical slats regulate privacy and assure comfort in an optimized and sustainable way. This natural environment serves as a container to the technological innovation the company develops. Offices, meeting rooms, training rooms, and workshops coexist in harmony with the leisure and informal areas emphasizing direct relationships between the team.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Spain
Cite: "iGarpe-GPISoft Offices / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office" [Oficinas iGarpe-GPISoft / Martin Lejarraga Architecture Office] 26 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910454/igarpe-gpisoft-offices-martin-lejarraga-architecture-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream