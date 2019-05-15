World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Filipe Fonseca Costa
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment in Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa

Apartment in Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa

  • 12:00 - 15 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment in Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa
Save this picture!
Apartment in Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa, © do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

© do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos + 58

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. A noble building from the early 20th century. A successively adulterated and demolished apartment that has lost its original layout. An inhospitable and barren outer space, facing away from the apartment. The intervention was based on the following principles:

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Clarify and balance the several coexisting epochs in the same space. Return part of the plant to the past, rebuilding both structurally and stylistically, and preserving the original elements such as spans, portals and ceilings.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Taming a postmodernist intervention, adapting it to new uses, but also showing it, in memory of the past, suspended in the ceiling of the social area. Balancing the design of these different epochs with contemporary language interventions, following the logic of verticality, fluidity and light: a window that illuminates several spaces, vertical doors, a wall trimmed from the ceiling thus illuminated.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Finally, return the apartment to its outer space, by drawing a proportional sequence between social area, terrace and garden. And in this, the House extends to the outside, where an open but private space tapers to the river.

Save this picture!
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Filipe Fonseca Costa
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Apartment in Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa" [Apartamento na Lapa / Filipe Fonseca Costa] 15 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910439/apartament-in-lapa-lisboa-filipe-fonseca-costa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream