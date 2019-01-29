World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Chicago's $6 Billion Lincoln Yards Project Wins Planning Approval

Chicago's $6 Billion Lincoln Yards Project Wins Planning Approval

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Chicago's $6 Billion Lincoln Yards Project Wins Planning Approval
Save this picture!
Chicago's $6 Billion Lincoln Yards Project Wins Planning Approval, Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay
Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay

The Chicago Plan Commission has approved the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project to develop 55 acres of riverfront land in Chicago. Proposed by real estate investment and development firm Sterling Bay, the project has the potential to reshape the city's skyline along the Chicago River. Lincoln Yards would include office, residential and hotel towers, as well as restaurants, retail and entertainment spaces along Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay + 9

Save this picture!
Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay
Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay

The Lincoln Yards site was formerly industrial land that's located between North and Webster avenues.Sterling Bay aims to begin construction of the first phase of office towers and a shared parking structure after gaining approval. They also hope to build one residential tower as tall as 650 feet, and two others up to 595 feet tall. The Lincoln Yards project has the potential to create 10,000 construction jobs and more than 24,000 permanent jobs, with an annual economic output of $4.5 billion.

Save this picture!
Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay
Lincoln Yards. Image Courtesy of Sterling Bay

The most recent plan includes a 11.2-acre park with sports fields for youth and recreational leagues, as well as up to 6,000 residential units as part of the 15 million square feet of build-able space. Sterling Bay still has additional steps to finalize zoning approval, including a full City Council vote. They paid $140 million for the former A. Finkl & Sons steel plant site in 2016, and have been working with architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

News via Chicago Tribune

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Chicago's $6 Billion Lincoln Yards Project Wins Planning Approval" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910438/chicagos-6-dollars-billion-lincoln-yards-project-wins-planning-approval/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream