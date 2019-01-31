World
  7. Nagasawa Coffee / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

Nagasawa Coffee / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

  • 21:00 - 31 January, 2019
Nagasawa Coffee / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

  • Graphic Design

    Tomoki Koyama / CIY

  • Lighting Design

    Atsushi Sugio / Sugio Lighting Design Office

  • Contractor

    Iwaizawa-komusho
© Kai Nakamura
Text description provided by the architects. Nagasawa Coffee is a coffee roaster located in Morioka, a city in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan. The owners decided to move their shop to a larger space to fit in their new 1960s vintage roaster. Their vision of the new shop was an open workshop space.

© Kai Nakamura
As the main spatial element, Arii Irie Architects designed a 6 meter long, 1.5-meter wide terrazzo table. It is intended as both a table to sit at and an active tabletop where unroasted, roasted, and packaged beans are placed all together, showcasing the live sequence of the roasting process.

© Kai Nakamura
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Kai Nakamura
The height of the table is kept low, in order to lower the eye level in relation to the 2.8-meter high ceiling. As a result, the proportion of the table creates a vague presence. The height makes it seem something like a podium or stage, or a runway because of its length, but it is also like a wall because of the distance it creates between each side.

© Kai Nakamura
Small shops like Nagasawa Coffee play a significant role in the urban cultural scene in a provincial city like Morioka. As much as an interior element, the large table is designed as a piece of urban furniture.

© Kai Nakamura
Project location

Cite: "Nagasawa Coffee / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS" 31 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910437/nagasawa-coffee-arii-irie-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

