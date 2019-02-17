Green Roofs: How to Detail Waterproofing Using Liquid Membranes

Green roofs are composed of a series of layers that allow vegetation to grow correctly, avoiding leaks that may cause damage to the structure of the building. Although there is a wide variety of options to build them, we're presenting a system composed of a mortar base, a layer of asphalt emulsion, two waterproof asphalt membranes, a drainage layer, and the substrate that will allow the growth of plant species.

To waterproof the areas of parapets and other 'critical' points, the system includes a liquid polyurethane membrane, which allows the entire system to be sealed. Below, you can see some application keys of the different components of a green roof, and the benefits of this liquid impermeable layer.

Save this picture! House M / Plan:b arquitectos. Image © Sergio Gómez

1. Slab

Cover under the system with a minimum slope of 2%

The first layer of a green roof is made up of the roof of the building, which will receive its loads. To ensure proper drainage and avoid water stagnation, these should be able to move fluidly on the slab, maintaining a minimum slope of 2%. In this case, a concrete slab has been used, with a semi-polished finish and maximum concrete humidity of 4%, incorporating 4 "diameter drain pipes.



The strength of the slab should be calculated by a structural civil engineer and should consider the loads generated by the sum of all the layers that make up the green roof.

Save this picture! Hotchkiss Biomass Power Plant / Centerbrook Architects and Planners. Image © David Sundberg/Esto

2. Waterproofing Membranes

Overlapping asphalt membranes that prevent the passage of water to the building

After the application of the special adhesive (primer) on the slab, the first layer of membranes should be located (in this case, 3 mm thick sandblasted finishing membranes), starting at the lowest part of the roof and in the direction perpendicular to the slope. As in the installation of tiles, each roll must overlap 10 cm in favor of the slope.

The second layer of membranes (in this case, 4 mm thick gravel-finish membranes) is installed on the first layer by thermo-fusion, stripping its overlaps.

3. Drainage Layer

System that drives excess water into the gutters

On the asphalt membranes, a drainage layer must be included, which allows the circulation of water and prevents the passage of earth. To ensure a better result of the system, it's also possible to incorporate drainage of polyethylene foam and on it, a permeable geotextile sheet that prevents the roots from touching the lower structure.

4. Vegetable Layer

Substrate + Vegetation

This layer is made up of the earth and the vegetation that will grow on it. If its growing medium is less than or equal to 15 centimeters and includes smaller vegetation, it is called 'extensive plant layer', and is ideal for existing buildings. On the other hand, if your medium has a thickness of more than 15 centimeters and includes large species, it is called 'intensive plant layer', and is ideal for new buildings that can support additional loads. The thickness of the substrate must be delivered by the landscaper in charge, according to the chosen species.

5. Liquid Membranes at 'Critical' Points

Waterproofing of Sinks, Parapets and Other Exposed Areas

The liquid membranes are applied like paint and, when dried, they generate an impermeable elastic film without seams, which allows sealing all those points where the waters could easily stagnate, guaranteeing the longest durability and resistance of the system in general. The resulting coating is permeable to water vapor and resistant to UV rays.



Although their elasticity allows them to correctly resist the expansion of their surface –for example, as a result of high sun exposure–, it's recommended that in these areas the membranes incorporate reinforcing fabrics or meshes, giving them greater resistance to the tension and the tearing. In addition, liquid membranes can provide other benefits, such as improving the appearance of old roofs, mitigating roof noise and improving thermal insulation.

Some keys for its application, include:

The base surface must be clean, dry and level.

Liquid membranes adhere easily to a large number of horizontal and vertical surfaces, including concrete, wood, bricks, metals, ceramics, galvanized or fibro-cement sheets, shingles, membranes with geotextile, and asphalt membranes.

In some cases –according to the technical specifications of the product– adhesive or primer must be used before its application, with a certain waiting time according to the technical sheet of the primer.

Liquid membranes are usually applied in two layers, however, some areas of the cover, such as joints, overlaps and/or details, may need reinforcement.

The layers are applied cold using rollers, brushes, brushes, or guns, in the same way as paint.

It shouldn't be applied on roofs without a slope or on a wet substrate.

Before applying, you should study the local regulations, which vary from one country to another.

Find more information about sealants and waterproofing here.