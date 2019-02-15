L'Atelier des Lumières / Atelier Silhouette Urbaine

+ 20

Architects Atelier Silhouette Urbaine

Location 38 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France

Category Adaptive Reuse

Team CADMOS , Brizot-Masse Ingénierie, META Acoustique, Kerylos Intérieurs, CET Ingénierie

Area 3300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Culturespaces

Client Culturespaces

Text description provided by the architects. A breakthrough in cultural public facilities.

L’Atelier des Lumières - The lights factory - is the first digital art center in Paris. This multimedia exhibit takes place in an industrial space offering a mesmerizing immersive experience into art and music.

Thousands of digital photos are brought to life in unison with the rhythm of masterpieces of music inciting the audience to soar into a marvelous art journey. This patented process developed by the company “Culturespaces” is already facing a tremendous success at “Carrières des Lumières” in the medieval town of southern France called Baux-de-Provence.

The respect of the ancient foundry has been the pressing concern throughout the entire project to let the spirit of this industrial place blossom. The structure enlightens the industrial features of the vast hall, the core space of the project. The use of authentic materials and their perfect implementation reminds us the heritage of the nineteenth century while supporting the incredible complex technology (120 video projectors, premium quality speakers, acoustical insulation, enhancing sound systems all assembled into a 2000+ sqm hall with a 15m high ceiling). The architecture of the hall extends to the main facade “rue Saint-Maur” to make it visible from outside and attract people’s eyes.