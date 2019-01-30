If you are thinking about something different for your architecture presentations,
If you're looking to upgrade your standard architecture presentation, Sentio VR's tutorials can be very useful. They allow you to accurately use Revit, SketchUp, V-ray, 3Ds Max, Lumion and Cinema4D to create 360 renders and perform virtual reality experiences, with both technical and visual advice.
Below, we've compiled a list of useful videos.
V-ray for SketchUp
3Ds Max
Solidworks
Cinema4D
Learn more about the Sentio VR platform here.