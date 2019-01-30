How To Create a 360 R​ender (And How to Improve your Presentation with Virtual Reality)

If you are thinking about something different for your architecture presentations,

If you're looking to upgrade your standard architecture presentation, Sentio VR's tutorials can be very useful. They allow you to accurately use Revit, SketchUp, V-ray, 3Ds Max, Lumion and Cinema4D to create 360 renders and perform virtual reality experiences, with both technical and visual advice.

Below, we've compiled a list of useful videos.

V-ray for SketchUp

3Ds Max

Solidworks

Cinema4D

