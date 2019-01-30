World
  7. Alpha House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura

Alpha House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura

  • 08:00 - 30 January, 2019
Alpha House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura
Alpha House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura, © Adrián Mora Maroto
© Adrián Mora Maroto

  • Construction

    AT4 Grupo

  • Structural

    Emilio Belda

  • Technical

    Javier Muedra, Rubén Clavijo

  • Project Manager

    Álvaro Martínez
© Adrián Mora Maroto
Text description provided by the architects. The home designed by Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura is located in a small inner town of 1,000 inhabitants, to the south of Valencia, with a natural environment of great interest that gives rise to spectacular views from the house in medium and long distance.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
The project is defined by two pure prismatic volumes, of different height, that as a response to the program of needs, and rotated among themselves 90 degrees, give rise to a large external patio on which the house overturns, and a double interior height that articulates the two floors. In response to the two white prisms, the exterior enclosure in anthracite gray, limits the private outdoor space, and gives privacy to the interior program of the ground floor.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
The contrast in the surface treatment of both volumes between the ground floor and the upper one is remarkable: while in the ground floor the proportion of large glazed recesses is more important, facilitating continuity with the exterior space, on the upper floor the solid predominates over the hole and resorts to systems of vertical slats that protect from the sun of the west, increase the privacy of the areas at night, and generate the desired volumetric continuity to the house.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
Ground floor plan
© Adrián Mora Maroto
From the outside, the perception is that of a sober and very intimate dwelling, however, in the path of access to housing through the exterior patio, the intention of opening and of interior-exterior continuity relationship is already appreciated. Being confirmed when from the interior of the same, the open spaces of ground floor are fused with the outer space, losing the delimitation between both. And in the same way, the first floor spaces, without sacrificing privacy, enjoy spectacular views of Sierra del Benicadell.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
The ground floor comprises the day area, with spaces for living room with double height, dining room, kitchen (all of them open), guest bedroom, barbecue and garage. Outside the porch, pool and solarium area. On the first floor, the night uses are composed of master bedroom with dressing room, two bedrooms, gym, multipurpose room and laundry. Both master bedroom and laundry enjoy open terraces attached to the respective room.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
The construction has been carried out not only according to Passive House criteria, but also Well Being (WELL Building Standard) principles have been applied, taking into account more than 100 measures with the aim of improving the quality of user’s life.
It is a tailor-made project by Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura, in which function, form and constructive systems respond fully to the context and needs of its inhabitants.

© Adrián Mora Maroto
About this office
Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura
Cite: "Alpha House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Alpha / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura] 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910383/alpha-house-ruben-muedra-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

