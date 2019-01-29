World
  6. University Temple "María Reina de la Paz" / OPUS

University Temple "María Reina de la Paz" / OPUS

University Temple "María Reina de la Paz" / OPUS
© Federico Cairoli
  • Architects

    OPUS

  • Location

    Arq. Manuel José Jaén Posada, Arq. Carlos Andrés Betancur Cifuentes, Arq. Carlos David Montoya Valencia

  • Category

    Temple

  • Design Team

    Arq. Manuela Salazar Villegas, Arq. Santiago Camilo Buitrago, Est. Arq. Juan Felipe Correa, Est. Arq. Santiago Restrepo Velásquez

  • Photographs

    Federico Cairoli

  • Associated Architects

    Arq. Carlos Alberto Cano Bedoya, Arq. Santiago López Posada

  • Structural Design

    G-Consulting

  • Hydrosanitary Design

    Ing. Juan Carlos de la Ossa

  • Electric Design

    Ing. Rafael Arismendi Weber

  • Floors

    INGEAS S.A.

  • Acoustic Design

    Psicoacústica

  • Audit

    UPB Plan Maestro / arq Samuel Ricardo Vélez - arq.Felipe Bernal - arq.Luz Astrid Ramírez Chávez - arq. Juan Carlos Villadiego

  • Builder

    OTACC S.A.

  • Owner

    Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana

  • Promoter

    Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Sede Bucaramanga
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. The space of the assembly is defined by a folded roof that emerges in the integration of two sections, where the first suggests a congregation space with a more horizontal access ratio that invites entry, and then, once inside, a space that rises towards the presbytery where a section of vertical proportions is developed, emphasizing the relationship between heaven and earth.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
The space frames the mass of existing vegetation, making this landscape close to a reinterpretation of the catechetical content of the traditional stained glass windows in the Catholic temples, being in this case the man-nature relationship the subject of reflection. The external interior relationship raises different degrees of openness that filter the light, open or veil the landscape with mobile and fixed lattices, as well as leading winds prevailing in the interior.

© Federico Cairoli
The materials linked to the ground are  stone, concrete and baked brick, while the roof emphasizes the relationship with the sky using a metallic structure and lightweight enclosure materials such as asphalt and wood. 

Section
Section
© Federico Cairoli
