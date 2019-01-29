World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Pereda Pérez Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. House in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

House in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 32

  • Architects

    Pereda Pérez Arquitectos

  • Location

    Pamplona, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Carlos Pereda Iglesias y Óscar Pérez Silanes

  • Design Team

    Fernando Royo, María Elena Astini

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Pegenaute

  • Builder

    CBM construcciones

  • Structural Engineering

    José Joaquín Arricibita
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in an urban nucleus of new creation in the periphery of Pamplona. It has a rectangular floor plant with elongated proportions. The site presents a very steep topography with a difference of 16 meters in the east-west direction.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

In addition to the program, the rest of the conditioning factors of the project were linked to compliance with the current legal regulations, which highlighted the obligation to make inclined roofs, indicating that at least 60% of the roof must have a 30% slope. The house is fragmented looking for a good settlement on the slope on one side and on the other a discreet presence through a simple volumetry, of a friendly and close scale.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The project is developed in two floors: one at street level in its upper level with the day program of housing and one lower with the night program. Both linked areas, enjoying and protecting themselves, permanently with the dimension of the landscape they face. The lower area materialized as a compressed plinth, which allows a more recollected dwelling, in front of the upper level that is shaped like a large window space for the enjoyment of pleasant distant views.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

This basement also allows to generate a horizontal landscaped area for the enjoyment of the areas of the upper level, to whose volume all the protagonism is transferred. We like the idea that the house is shown to the visitor's gaze only as the superior piece. The house tries, from its trace and its materiality, to be related to the measure of the place, just a simple white piece of concrete.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pereda Pérez Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos" [Vivienda en Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos] 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910361/house-in-pamplona-pereda-perez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream