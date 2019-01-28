Maricel House / ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a corner and it was requested and design by two people. We were concerned on how to shape the building as an object on the site.

A low wall limits the path and site, another higher wall closes the house and a long, deep roof protects the only high opening to the street. A front yard, a backyard, and the building between them.

From the main room you can see the sky and courtyard. But from the street you have no visibility. The idea was to maintain privacy towards public space. We find a dynamic housing of flexible spaces in which the design can be seen in every detail.

The central module is constituted by the double height living room. The particular furniture and lightning design becomes the focal point.

The concept of the house and even the details were design together with the owner. It was a fun that we undertook together and that we ended the same way. She was my ex-wife.