  7. Maricel House / ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO

Maricel House / ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO

Maricel House / ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO
Maricel House / ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a corner and it was requested and design by two people. We were concerned on how to shape the building as an object on the site. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Gonzalo Viramonte
A low wall limits the path and site, another higher wall closes the house and a long, deep roof protects the only high opening to the street. A front yard, a backyard, and the building between them.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section

From the main room you can see the sky and courtyard. But from the street you have no visibility. The idea was to maintain privacy towards public space. We find a dynamic housing of flexible spaces in which the design can be seen in every detail.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The central module is constituted by the double height living room. The particular  furniture and lightning design becomes the  focal point. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The concept of the house and even the details were design together with the owner.  It was a fun that we undertook together and that we ended the same way. She was my ex-wife.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
About this office
ESTUDIO EDGARDO MARVEGGIO
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
