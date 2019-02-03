Occidentului Street is fairly typical for Bucharest - a combination of villas, wagon-houses, inter and post-war structures. ADN BA's Occidentului 40, recognized in the EU Mies Prize's 2019 shortlist, is a masterclass in architectural detail and subtlety. The volume is composed of blocks, each responding to the heights and rhythms of the surrounding context.
Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu
- 13:00 - 3 February, 2019
- by Katherine Allen
