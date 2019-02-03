World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Occidentului Street is fairly typical for Bucharest - a combination of villas, wagon-houses, inter and post-war structures. ADN BA's Occidentului 40, recognized in the EU Mies Prize's 2019 shortlist, is a masterclass in architectural detail and subtlety. The volume is composed of blocks, each responding to the heights and rhythms of the surrounding context.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 12

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Katherine Allen. "Occidentului 40, Photographed Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu" 03 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910323/occidentului-40-photographed-through-the-lens-of-laurian-ghinitoiu/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream