World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. Vindate Interior & Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture

Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture

  • 00:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture
Save this picture!
Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture, © KIE
© KIE

© KIE © KIE © KIE © KIE + 26

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a well-known city for its art deco & colonial architecture, I decided to blend the identity of the building between art deco, colonial architecture shape, and modern geometrical form. Combined with the client's request for a lot of open space and landscape area, with minimum investment in green design. We try to achieve elegant look but humble at the same time according to the purpose of the building for public use.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE
Save this picture!
Elevation 1 - Building 1
Elevation 1 - Building 1
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is a must in all aspect of engineering, some that we try to implement in the design:
1. Maximum use of Natural Light by architectural building mass composition and facade.
2. Reduce Heat transmission into the interior by using long overhang facade and reflective glass.
3. Placing the rainwater storage to receive rainwater and grey water for later use.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

4. No Aircon for corridors and services, only using natural vent.
5. VRV/VRF system for the office area to maximize electricity efficiency by creating several zones according to the daily use of the building. Main and Typical Lobby have separated zone, only use Aircon if really necessary. Turned off in general daily use.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Vindate Interior & Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Indonesia
Cite: "Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910288/pusat-pastoral-keuskupan-bandung-vindate-interior-and-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream