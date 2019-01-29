World
  7. Crossroad House / YYAA

Crossroad House / YYAA

  • 21:00 - 29 January, 2019
Crossroad House / YYAA
Crossroad House / YYAA, © FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura

© FYohei Sasakura

  • Architects

    YYAA

  • Location

    Sakai, Japan

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Yoshihiro Yamamoto

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house designed for a couple and their little son. The site is a gentle hillside in the south of Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture. The external shape is a simple square of 8.1 m × 8.1 m, but it has a complicated internal structure. We designed one big house and four small houses that extend from each vertex within it.

© FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura

The four small houses are garage and bathroom, two bedrooms, Japanese style room and closet, balcony. Because they all have different volumes, the gap between the house and the house becomes a distorted crossroad like an alley. Residents can live while transitioning between small houses and crossroads. It is scenery like in a village.

© FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections

We designed the exterior as a simple residential icon, but it is wearing traditional cedar boards. We designed the interior as a complex village, but it is expressed as minimum white cubes. In the suburbs of Japan including Sakai City, a residential area was built by urban planning in the 1970s, next to a traditional village. The boundary between the two communities has been aging in 50 years, becoming ambiguous. We thought that the architecture that contradictory conditions can coexist is the best for this site.

© FYohei Sasakura
© FYohei Sasakura

Cite: "Crossroad House / YYAA" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910287/crossroad-house-yyaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

