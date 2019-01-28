World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. andramatin
  6. 2017
  7. AW Residence / andramatin

AW Residence / andramatin

  • 21:00 - 28 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AW Residence / andramatin
Save this picture!
AW Residence / andramatin, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 35

  • Architects

    andramatin

  • Location

    Yakarta, Indonesia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Andra Matin

  • Project Team

    Yogi Ferdinand, Chrisye Octaviani, Fauzia Evanindya, Ethelind Laurencia, Asep Tatang

  • Area

    812.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo

  • Lighting Designer

    Hadi Komara

  • Structural Engineer

    Hadi Jahja

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Tritunggal Global Mahakarya

  • Landscape Architect

    Delcoin

  • General Contractor

    Dwitunggal Mandirijaya

  • Model-Maker

    Suhaedi
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The AW House is situated within a convenient neighborhood with plenty of tall trees. Here the house sits in a busy intersection, from which the house is then designed as an element of the landscape that dissolves with its surroundings. The building is made of black painted bricks to emphasize the space, not the walls nor glasses as the partitions.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Bricks as the local material for the facade serves as the utility of a sound barried from the street noise, to minimize visual access from the surrounding and as the screen from direct sunlight into the house.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The semi-basement area is occupied as a service area and following to the ground floor is the public zone. The open plan of the house with large terrace next to the swimming pool creates flexibility for the owner for a range of activities.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Here, the house consists of a circular circulation around the baobab tree when moving from the ground floor living room into the bedrooms and finally ending at the green rooftop terrace. The upper floor is designed for bedrooms with split level space to allow easier access to each floor.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
andramatin
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "AW Residence / andramatin" 28 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910286/aw-residence-andramatin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream