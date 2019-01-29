World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. nanometer architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture

  • 06:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture
Save this picture!
Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture, © Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

© Ryuji Inoue © Ryuji Inoue © Ryuji Inoue © Ryuji Inoue + 15

Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. It is a seaside villa repair plan. The premises was an ordinance that made it impossible to build and proceeded with a plan not requiring confirmation. Sand is dancing with strong sea breeze, and it is a tough condition that sand is blown indoors from the window.

Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

The garage hut facing the sea became a barrier to the garden and the repair to fill the gap was repeated, but it obstructed the view to the sea. Re-acquisition of the view to the sea, renovation to the place where the former earth which was the living room can be used integrally with the garden was desired.

Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

As a sand problem solution, we made a sand exclusion chamber covered with anti-sand wall integrally surrounding outer walls, windows, warehouses and acquired a view and functionality with a frost type polycarbonate corrugated plate which is not conspicuous by sand scratches. And the living room was changed to the soil chamber sandwiched between the sand removal room and the rest of the room, and it seemed like a sand removal room was inserted in the piloti, and the room passed outside.

Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

Miscellaneous 2nd floor living room was prepared by drawing a single line.
We arrived at these plans by a technique called "rebuilding" that redesigns construction and usability.

Save this picture!
© Ryuji Inoue
© Ryuji Inoue

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
nanometer architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910282/renovated-a-seaside-villa-nanometer-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream