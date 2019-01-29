Renovated a Seaside Villa / nanometer architecture

+ 15

Architects nanometer architecture

Location Japan

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Atsumi Nonaka, Yuki Mitani

Area 176.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. It is a seaside villa repair plan. The premises was an ordinance that made it impossible to build and proceeded with a plan not requiring confirmation. Sand is dancing with strong sea breeze, and it is a tough condition that sand is blown indoors from the window.

The garage hut facing the sea became a barrier to the garden and the repair to fill the gap was repeated, but it obstructed the view to the sea. Re-acquisition of the view to the sea, renovation to the place where the former earth which was the living room can be used integrally with the garden was desired.

As a sand problem solution, we made a sand exclusion chamber covered with anti-sand wall integrally surrounding outer walls, windows, warehouses and acquired a view and functionality with a frost type polycarbonate corrugated plate which is not conspicuous by sand scratches. And the living room was changed to the soil chamber sandwiched between the sand removal room and the rest of the room, and it seemed like a sand removal room was inserted in the piloti, and the room passed outside.

Miscellaneous 2nd floor living room was prepared by drawing a single line.

We arrived at these plans by a technique called "rebuilding" that redesigns construction and usability.