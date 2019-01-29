World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. South Korea
  5. FHHH Friends
  6. 2019
  7. Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends

  • 02:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends
Save this picture!
Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends, © Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki

© Seok Joonki © Seok Joonki © Seok Joonki © Seok Joonki + 22

  • Architects

    FHHH Friends

  • Location

    Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Category

    Market

  • Client

    OTD Corporation

  • Area

    1994.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Seok Joonki
Save this picture!
© Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation project from a factory to a commercial facility. We concentrated the outdoor space between 2 buildings later than the spaces in the building that would be changed very easily by commercial uses or commercial needs.

Save this picture!
© Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki
Save this picture!
Plans + Elevations
Plans + Elevations
Save this picture!
© Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki

We expanded balconies toward the space between 2 buildings and connected 2 buildings with 2 bridges. We Intended it possible to flow two buildings without any barriers.

Save this picture!
© Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki

The formative feature of new building structure have referred to the building structure of Seoul, The era between  1960~1980. It is the time the factory built at first time.

Save this picture!
© Seok Joonki
© Seok Joonki

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FHHH Friends
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Renovation Commercial Architecture Market South Korea
Cite: "Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910279/seong-su-yeon-bang-fhhh-friends/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream