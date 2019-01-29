Seong-Su-Yeon-Bang / FHHH Friends

-
Architects
Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Category
OTD Corporation
1994.0 m2
2019
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Renovation project from a factory to a commercial facility. We concentrated the outdoor space between 2 buildings later than the spaces in the building that would be changed very easily by commercial uses or commercial needs.
We expanded balconies toward the space between 2 buildings and connected 2 buildings with 2 bridges. We Intended it possible to flow two buildings without any barriers.
The formative feature of new building structure have referred to the building structure of Seoul, The era between 1960~1980. It is the time the factory built at first time.