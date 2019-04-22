World
  7. Taiwan Chiao Tung University ICT Workshop / Hsu Wei-Yang

Taiwan Chiao Tung University ICT Workshop / Hsu Wei-Yang

Taiwan Chiao Tung University ICT Workshop / Hsu Wei-Yang
Taiwan Chiao Tung University ICT Workshop / Hsu Wei-Yang , © lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

  • Architects

    WAarchi

  • Location

    300, Taiwan, Hsinchu City, East District, 大學路1001號, Taiwan

  • Category

    University

  • Architect in Charge

    Hsu Wei-Yang

  • Design Team

    UPGA@WAarchi International Design Co., Ltd.

  • Design Consultant

    Ih-Cheng Lai

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    lee kuo-min

  • Client

    Taiwan Chiao Tung University (NCTU)

  • Construction

    UPGA Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. The life is " Agora ", must have its public nature, the sharing, the co-creation. Nctu-ict the ICT of the workshop is not the innovative and the communication, but the Creative of the university, which is a distinctive, forward-looking and innovative; subject for the planning of the Taiwan Chiao Tung University Ministry. emphasizing creativity, innovation, the creation of learning energy, and the active "cross-domain" participation of students from the university to learn new issues.

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

The ICT workshop of Chiao Tung University uses the renovation of the existing old school building project, the Inter-hospital assembly of teachers in different fields, the establishment of a teachers ' community, based on the project of the University, the creation of the Nctu-ict workshop, through the design of practical courses, to provide cross-domain exchanges, co-creation, integration of different knowledge, enhance practical ability courses, In addition to semester time, you will use flexible hours such as weekends, holidays and evenings to offer short-term professional advanced courses or capstone topics to enhance the depth of study in the professional field, or to offer short courses of general basis so that students in non-professional fields can also increase their opportunities for cross-domain learning through these short courses. Study courses and can be accumulated as graduation credits, so that change from the beginning of learning!

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

Construction of the project in 1966 BC, is the first batch of school buildings in Taiwan Chiao Tung University, the building is relatively old. After our redesign, the space style favors the simple and elegant industrial style, the use of black iron metal, cement material, solid wood integrated materials and other raw materials, Tiandi wall color is also dominated by neutral tones, the overall atmosphere is like the MIT Media Lab (MIT Medium Lab).

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

For us, ICT workshop is a practical platform for reshaping co-creation experience and sharing knowledge, taking the interactive learning between people as the starting point, stimulating creativity through communication, redefining the possibility of reading and multivariate creation, and thereby driving the learning mode of "creator" (Maker), highlighting the "from doing middle school" thing. Based on this concept, he named the base of the ICT workshop "creator Cheng" (Maker Agora) to further elaborate on the public and interactive nature of space.

It was also mentioned that in the practical participation of the workshop, an idea had the opportunity to produce entities in one afternoon.

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

The habit of the past is to discuss good ideas, draw up the time table, and then the outsourcing plant mold production, but now to the ICT workshop can implement their own ideas, everyone is like a creative self-creator.

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

ICT workshops not only break the limits of the department, so that students in different fields can be exposed to the design, "want" and "do" tied together, but also flip Taiwan's campus aesthetics and public works. From the past one-way "think" passive learning model, the lack of "practice" of the university curriculum, to today's creative innovation has become the competitive subject of the era came, flipped the traditional concept of learning.

© lee kuo-min
© lee kuo-min

Through this cross-domain concept, we hope to take the interactive learning between people and human beings as the starting point, stimulate creativity through communication, redefine the possibility of reading behavior and multivariate creation, and then drive and germinate the maker learning mode of Taiwan's higher education.

