Apartment Building Deitingen / luna productions

Architects luna productions

Location Hofuhrenstrasse 13, 15, 4543 Deitingen SO, Switzerland

Category Residential

Lead Architects Lukas Frei

Other participants Nadja Frei

Area 436.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mark Drotsky

Text description provided by the architects. The new building marks the end of the built structure. Together with the carpenter’s shop across the street and the neighbouring residential buildings, it defines a common courtyard: a meeting place for the whole neighbourhood. On the other side of the building emerges a private outdoor area at the creek with a view into the nature.

On a concrete foundation and under a gable roof, the two wooden cubes with an inverted corner stand angled to each other. The space between the cubes forms the entrance areas. The breaking up and bending of the volume creates spaces and proportions that correspond to the small-scale environment. Due to the separation into two volumes, each apartment has its own floor and the outdoor spaces are generous, despite the high density.

The dining area, around which all the rooms are arranged, is located in the centre of the apartments, facing south and towards the courtyard. Materials in their raw form determine the apartments’ appearance, they will visibly age. Two fruit trees were shifted and integrated into the new environment. A cherry tree had to give way to the new building but was erected again only a few meters from its original place, where it carries the roof with its branches.

A hybrid construction form with solid wood was used to design the building. The exterior walls of the two cubes are made of laid sand-lime bricks, which were insulated on the outside and covered with a sawn spruce cladding. The walls for the access are double-skinned, constructed with an outer layer of raw concrete.

As a stiffening element, this ensures earthquake resistance and meets the high requirements for acoustics and fire protection. Thanks to the vapour diffusion-open construction of sand-lime brick and wood cladding, high standards for the living climate could be met.