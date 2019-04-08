Pivoting, Sliding, Accordion and Curtain Wall: Different Types Of Windows In 11 Buildings

Although all windows have common functions such as allowing the passage of light, providing ventilation, and focusing the different views, these objectives can be enhanced through a series of useful options. Depending on the orientation of the building, climatic conditions, direction of the wind, and architectural point of view, each specific window model can make a difference within a project, improving usability and the spatial and environmental quality of each room.

Below, we present types of windows that can be found in today's homes, specifically in 11 projects previously published on our site.

+ 36

Sliding Window

In this case, the glazed facades are created by a system of different types of windows unified by a single style of profile, contrasting with the curved white frame characteristic of the house. Because of its high level of exposure, triple glazing and external blinds are present for optimal control of heat and sun, in addition to acoustically insulating their interiors.

Save this picture! Flexhouse / Evolution Design. Image © Peter Wuermli

Save this picture! Flexhouse / Evolution Design. Image © Peter Wuermli

Curtain Wall

The curtain wall is a system generally used for taller buildings, opening the views to the outside, allowing the free passage of light, and delivering a high efficiency in terms of installation. In this project, the curtain wall surrounds the main lobby of the building, which exceeds 5 floors with a clean facade with a slightly bluish tone.

Save this picture! Life Science Centre of Vilnius University / Architektūros linija. Image © Martynas Slapšy

Save this picture! Life Science Centre of Vilnius University / Architektūros linija. Image © Martynas Slapšy

SlimLine Windows

In this project windows of different shapes and utilities have been used, with very thin steel profiles. Among them, a skylight of the same width of the staircase has been designed, highlighting the space and flooding the neighboring rooms with light.

Save this picture! Riel Estate / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur Section. Image © John van Groenedaal

Save this picture! Riel Estate / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur Section. Image © John van Groenedaal

Save this picture! Riel Estate / Joris Verhoeven Architectuur Detail

Curtain Window & Aluminium Window Profile

In this renovation, a new service staircase has been included for all levels of the store. This new volume is built on the basis of a white steel structure, a glazed curtain wall and aluminum frames.

Aluminium Window Frame

With a beautiful exterior landscape, this house is configured with floor-to-ceiling dark, anodised windows. This type of window can be embedded in the walls, and they are highly insulating and robust, delivering security, thermal insulation and stability.

Save this picture! CASWES / TOOP architectuur. Image © Tim Van de Velde

Save this picture! CASWES / TOOP architectuur. Image © Tim Van de Velde

Accordion Window

In order to fully integrate the interior and exterior of the house, this 6-meter accordion window facilitates a blurring the boundaries between the inside and the outside.

Pivoting Window

On the second floor, a pivoting window connects the most private spaces of the house with a green roof of wildflowers.

Curtain Wall

This building presents variations in its different facades, according to its specific orientations, highlighting among them a curtain wall façade with degraded screen-printed glass.

Save this picture! Headquarters ‘Le Duff Group’ / Ateliers 2/3/4/. Image © Patrick Miara

Insulating Window

This house in the middle of the forest opens its public areas to the outside through large windows from floor to ceiling. This high level of exposure forced its architects to use a high insulating window system that meets elevated requirements for thermal insulation, stability, and security.

Save this picture! Villa RR / Reitsema and Partners Architects. Image © Ronald Tilleman

Save this picture! Villa RR / Reitsema and Partners Architects. Image © Ronald Tilleman

Curtain Wall

Villa X is characterized for being a volume whose facade is glazed almost completely. Its windows give a high visibility from the interior but have a slight mirror effect that intensifies in some angles, increasing the privacy of its inhabitants.

Save this picture! Villa X / Barcode Architects. Image © Christian van der Kooy

Save this picture! Villa X / Barcode Architects Detail

Curtain Wall

The project consists of two main materials in its façade: glass and FibreC. The white FibreC frames a large glazed surface that uses two colors to mark the presence of different levels: Transparent and Lacobel Graffiti.

Save this picture! A3 - Advanced Architecture Apartments / STARH. Image © 3inSpirit

Save this picture! A3 - Advanced Architecture Apartments / STARH. Image © 3inSpirit

Save this picture! A3 - Advanced Architecture Apartments / STARH Detail

Pivoting Glass Door

This brick building –an extension of an existing home– mixes different types of windows according to their determined functions. It highlights a sliding window arranged in the corner that connects the new building with the old, allowing integration of the social areas with the garden.

Save this picture! The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm. Image © Ste Murray

Sliding Window

Save this picture! The Stiles Road / Architectural Farm. Image © Ste Murray