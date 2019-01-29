N² / YPYC architects

+ 17

Interiors Designers YPYC architects

Location Hangzhou, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan

Design Team Guolei Sun, Jinna Yang

Area 40.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs PROJECTION

Construction team Hangzhou Youban Co.,Ltd.

Clients Nai You Dang Gao

Text description provided by the architects. N² is a tiny patisserie, at the beginning of the design phase, we got a moodboard from the client which lead us to a color pallet of pink and white. Within this small space, we try to create very intimate and tender eating experience. So we thought about transparency.

The only storefront facing south, instead of opening up the front we use pickling glass brick to block the visual connection between interior and exterior, which also liquefies the direct sunlight into soft and vague light.

Different from the clean cut storefront, curve is the main language of interior space, a series of wall seats by the left, and a round edge counter/cabinet in front.

We designed a square grid acrylic light inserted into the right wall, an obscure pink glow from the acrylic and become a very interesting element in the space.

The back of the space is kitchen, the ceiling curves fall down and automatically become the division between kitchen and dining area, only left decorating room pops out from a misty white.