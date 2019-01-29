World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. YPYC architects
  6. 2018
  7. N² / YPYC architects

N² / YPYC architects

  • 23:00 - 29 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
N² / YPYC architects
Save this picture!
N² / YPYC architects, © PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

© PROJECTION © PROJECTION © PROJECTION © PROJECTION + 17

  • Interiors Designers

    YPYC architects

  • Location

    Hangzhou, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan

  • Design Team

    Guolei Sun, Jinna Yang

  • Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    PROJECTION

  • Construction team

    Hangzhou Youban Co.,Ltd.

  • Clients

    Nai You Dang Gao
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

Text description provided by the architects. N² is a tiny patisserie, at the beginning of the design phase, we got a moodboard from the client which lead us to a color pallet of pink and white. Within this small space, we try to create very intimate and tender eating experience. So we thought about transparency.

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

The only storefront facing south, instead of opening up the front we use pickling glass brick to block the visual connection between interior and exterior, which also liquefies the direct sunlight into soft and vague light.

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

Different from the clean cut storefront, curve is the main language of interior space, a series of wall seats by the left, and a round edge counter/cabinet in front.

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION
Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

We designed a square grid acrylic light inserted into the right wall, an obscure pink glow from the acrylic and become a very interesting element in the space.

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

The back of the space is kitchen, the ceiling curves fall down and automatically become the division between kitchen and dining area, only left decorating room pops out from a misty white.

Save this picture!
© PROJECTION
© PROJECTION

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
YPYC architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Interior Design China
Cite: "N² / YPYC architects" 29 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910208/n2-ypyc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© PROJECTION

N²甜品店 / 有坪一尺建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream