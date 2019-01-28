World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Metcalfe
  6. 2018
  7. Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens / Metcalfe

Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens / Metcalfe

  • 16:00 - 28 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens / Metcalfe
Save this picture!
Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens / Metcalfe, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux + 24

  • Architects

    Metcalfe

  • Location

    Midland, Míchigan, United States

  • Category

    Pedestrian Bridge

  • Lead Architects

    Alan Metcalfe, Christopher Kircher, Katy Johnson, David Williams, Caitlin Brady

  • Area

    218530.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nic Lehoux

  • Structural Engineers

    CVM

  • Landscape Architects

    Jonathan Alderson

  • MEP Engineers

    MacMillan Assoc.

  • Civil Engineers

    Axiom Consulting

  • General Contractors

    Three Rivers Corporation

  • Owner’s Representation

    Fred Eddy

  • Steel

    Magnum Construction

  • Carpentry

    Sugar Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens is the latest nature-play project designed by Philadelphia-based Metcalfe. Located in Midland, Michigan, the installation opened in October 2018 as an experience-oriented complement to the Dow Gardens complex, the landmark public gardens established in 1899 by Herbert H. Dow.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Comprising a dynamic network of bridges, paths, and tree canopy walkways that are populated with engaging gathering points and interactive features, Metcalfe’s design offers a close-up, four-season experience of the 54-acre forest of native northern pine from a variety of unexpected vantage points. On the journey through the woods, visitors encounter a series of “right-brained” experiences involving a progression of open fields and dark forests. People are not constrained to staying on trails; the more they wander, the closer they get to nature and opportunities for introspection.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The 1,400-foot-long tree canopy walk—the longest in the country—is the central attraction of the forest. With three “arms” winding over a pond and apple orchards and through the forest, the canopy walk provides a one-of-a-kind vantage point from 40 feet above the ground as it draws visitors through the woodland. Along the walk, expansive cargo nets stretched between trees create places for visitors to walk, jump and sprawl safely while over the forest floor, while walk-in slatted-wood pavilions in abstracted forms of nests and pods offer shelter and act as settings for reflection, discussion, and observation.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Other features on the site include a new 13,600-square-foot playground with a sandy beach, flowing water, and child-scaled play structures; Visitor Center, a restored and repurposed midcentury residence by architect Alden B. Dow; Whiting Forest Café; amphitheater; and Forest Classroom, a facility for hosting workshops, seminars, programs and 2 steel bridges.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

This active, participatory environment is an architectural antidote to the over-reliance on virtual, screen-centric life that people today typically experience. In a world of technology that sometimes makes people more divided, Metcalfe works to design places that bring communities together outdoors and in nature for purposeful interaction. Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens is a prime example of that philosophy.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Metcalfe
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge United States
Cite: "Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens / Metcalfe" 28 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910203/whiting-forest-of-dow-gardens-metcalfe/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream