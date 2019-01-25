World
  7. The Australian Ballet / Hassell

The Australian Ballet / Hassell

  • 17:00 - 25 January, 2019
The Australian Ballet / Hassell
The Australian Ballet / Hassell, © Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

© Lillie Thompson

  • Structure

    Arup, Frank Gargano

  • Services

    Irwin Consult, Hannah Blossom

  • Acoustics

    WSP Acoustics, Dr Peter Holmes

  • Building Survey

    PLP, Frank Isgro

  • Project Management

    Gallagher Jeffs, Tim D/Antoine, Andrew Minty
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

Text description provided by the architects. The Australian Ballet is one of the world’s premier ballet companies, it has delivered extraordinary performances for over 50 years and is located in the heart of Melbourne’s Arts Precinct alongside the NGV, Arts centre and Hammer Hall.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

The 13 million dollar refurbishment undertaken by HASSELL set out to expand and renew; to enable The Australian Ballet facilities to operate at the same level as their performances. The project has many different types of spaces catering for 110 staff and 79 dancers (plus capacity for future expansion) ranging from workplace, public café, specialist medical facilities, dancer’s change room, common room and a large dance studio designed to fit the stage of the State Theatre where the Company regularly performs.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson
Plan
Plan
© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

The color pallet is constant throughout, the light, minimal approach acts as a canvas allowing the seasonal changing colors and personality of the company to shine and take centre stage. The pallet strongly influenced by the Australian landscape and the silk of the ballet shoe itself are occasionally complemented with a dramatic punch of deep navy blue. Bespoke detailing throughout reflects the couture of the company and is evident in the beautiful custom terrazzo flooring HASSELL developed with Fibonacci Stone as fragments of the ballet shoe. 

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

The interior architecture plays on the concept of stage and performance, a layering effect of frosted glass and sight lines allows glimpses into the ‘backstage’ of the ballet company while still keeping the mystery alive. A centralized 16mm steel ribbon stair connects the two levels, just wide enough for two tutu’s to pass each other, the project explores the unique needs of the client and celebrates their legacy.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson
Section
Section
© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

The cleaver use of materials, forms a balance between delicate and strength, a metaphor for the dedication, athleticism and prowess of the Australian Ballet performances. This notion is skilfully captured in the custom glass pointe shoe storage room, visible form the public café. Each glass segment houses the shoes for one dancer, as they go on tour the display changes and reflects the changing nature of the company, the vigilance of the dancer’s tools and dedication to their art.

© Lillie Thompson
© Lillie Thompson

Project location

About this office
Hassell
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Dance hall Arts & Architecture Australia
Cite: "The Australian Ballet / Hassell" 25 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910190/the-australian-ballet-hassell/> ISSN 0719-8884

