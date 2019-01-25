World
  3. An Architectural Guide to Guatemala City

An Architectural Guide to Guatemala City

An Architectural Guide to Guatemala City
© Andrés Asturias
This guide is not a catalog. It is an open invitation to walk around the city and learn more about the architecture in Guatemala City.

The Guide to Modern Architecture in Guatemala City was written by Raúl Monterroso, Gemma Gil, and photographed by Andrés Asturias. In partnership with The Cultural Center of Spain in Guatemala, the guide addresses a descriptive analysis of 35 buildings, structured in five different routes, with the aim of not only synthesizing a series of physical characteristics but to provoke a reflexive, analytical and critical observation of the environment.

As Raúl Monterroso points out, while he shares five sites that every architect must visit, the goal is to introduce people to Guatemala's modern movement. It is an invitation to walk through the city and identify it with a different built heritage, however one that also shapes the landscape and fits into the urban context. Learn more about modern architecture in Latin America, below.

Guía de arquitectura moderna en Ciudad de Guatemala

National Library and General Archive of Central America / Rafael Pérez de León, murales de Efraín Recinos

Address: 5A Avenida 7

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
University of San Carlos de Guatemala / Jorge Montes, Carlos Haeussler, Raúl Minondo y Roberto Aycinena

Address: Plaza de los Mártires, Campus U. San Carlos de Guatemala

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Banco de Guatemala, Civic Center / De Jorge Montes, Carlos Haeussler y Raúl Minando

Address: Avenida 7a 22-01

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Miguel Ángel Asturias Cultural Center / Efraín Recinos

Address: Calle 24 3-81

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Herrera Building / Raúl Minonodo

Address: Esquina 5ta avenida y Calle 12

© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Learn more about these and others works of Guatemalan modern architecture here.

  • MONTERROSO, RAÚL. Moderna: guía de arquitectura moderna de la Ciudad de Guatemala. Textos de Raúl Monterroso, Gemma Gil; fotografías de Andrés Asturias. Guatemala: El Librovisor, ediciones alternativas del Centro Cultural de España/Guatemala. 2008

