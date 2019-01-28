The Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta International Design Competition is an open, global, two-stage search for an outstanding, world-class team – with exceptional skills in design and placemaking – for the landmark new Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta, Sydney.

The centrepiece of the precinct is a 24-hour museum, a new global cultural icon, that will be built on the banks of the Parramatta River in Sydney’s newly-designated Central River City, one of the fastest-growing parts of the region.

The new museum will house Australia’s largest and most advanced planetarium with ultra-high-resolution 3D video and multi-channel immersive audio, and deliver Australia’s first dedicated learning space devoted to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). A total of 18,000 sqm of purpose-built exhibition and public spaces will enable the museum to embrace a new curatorial strategy of integrated and immersive programs.

The project client, Create Infrastructure, is seeking creative multidisciplinary teams led by an architect. The competition welcomes both Australian and international design teams and actively encourages creative and intellectual collaborations between established and emerging talent.

Interested teams will need to demonstrate capability as a lead architect on a built project of comparable complexity and program of at least AUD $200M or, alternatively, provide evidence of their ability to deliver a buildable, memorable facility exemplifying design excellence within the construction budget for the base building, public realm and pedestrian bridge (set at AUD $400M). International teams will need to partner with a registered Australian architect.

At least five finalist teams will be selected at stage two and each finalist team will receive an honorarium of AUD $150,000.

The competition is being organised by independent specialists Malcolm Reading Consultants (MRC) and the competition process has been endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA). Full details, including how to enter, are available on the competition website.

The deadline for Expressions of Interest is 22:00 AEDT / 11:00 GMT Monday 18 March 2019.