  Herzog & de Meuron Release Final Design for Vancouver Art Gallery

Herzog & de Meuron Release Final Design for Vancouver Art Gallery

Herzog & de Meuron Release Final Design for Vancouver Art Gallery
View across Queen Elizabeth Square. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
View across Queen Elizabeth Square. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

The Vancouver Art Gallery has unveiled the final design for its 300,000-square-foot building designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Designed to serve the Gallery’s ever-expanding collection of art and educational programs, the scheme will offer “a global platform for Vancouver’s and Canada’s thriving arts scene and play a vital role in establishing this city as one of the world’s most foremost cities for arts and culture.”

The scheme has been designed as a sculptural, symmetrical, upright building infusing opaque and transparent surfaces. The stacked scheme sees a minimal mass at the bottom contrast with larger volumes concentrated at the top, allowing light and air to filter down to an active, open-air courtyard below.

Gallery Courtyard view of entry pavilion at Cambie Street. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
West Georgia Street at night. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
Gallery Courtyard. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
West Georgia Street entrance. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

West Georgia Street at night. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
West Georgia Street at night. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

The museum is to be located at Larwill Park, at a node between the city’s Downtown, Yaletown, Gastown, east Vancouver, and Chinatown districts. The stacked volume design has been shaped with British Columbia’s climate in mind, with open-air spaces permitting summer sun, but shielding against winter rain. Inside, the scheme will contain galleries, classrooms and reading rooms, a theatre, restaurants, and shops.

West Georgia Street entrance. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
West Georgia Street entrance. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

Gallery Courtyard. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
Gallery Courtyard. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

The project for the new Vancouver Art Gallery has a civic dimension that can contribute to the life and identity of the city, in which many artists of international reputation live and work. The building now combines two materials, wood, and glass, both inseparable from the history and making of the city. We developed a façade out of glass logs which is pure, soft, light, establishing a unique relation to covered wooden terraces all around the building.
-Christine Binswanger, Partner in Charge, Herzog & de Meuron
-Christine Binswanger, Partner in Charge, Herzog & de Meuron

Gallery Courtyard view of entry pavilion at Cambie Street. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
Gallery Courtyard view of entry pavilion at Cambie Street. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

The latest design follows on from Herzog & de Meuron’s original design published in 2015, which featured a stacked wooden structure comprised of seven public levels.

Gallery Nave on level 5. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
Gallery Nave on level 5. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

News of the scheme comes shortly after the Swiss firm unveiled images of their hovering trapezoid structure for the University of Zurich. Other notable gallery schemes by the firm include the Tate Modern and Tate Modern Switch House in London, and the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art in Hong Kong.

Modern as Metaphor: Where the Tate Stands in a Post-Brexit World

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 30 June, 2016. While the debate surrounding the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union continues to rage, the Tate remains a steady icon for London and the UK. But the building has also become a symbol in a new fight: one between the capital's elites and the general public.

View the complete gallery

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Herzog & de Meuron Release Final Design for Vancouver Art Gallery" 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

