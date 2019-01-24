Discover Los Angeles Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

After having previously photographed the offices of architecture firms in the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, and Barcelona, architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of 15 large architecture and design studios in Los Angeles. Featuring a set of emerging and world-renowned offices alike, the series gives a glimpse into the life of designers across the City of Angels.

Morphosis Architects

In This Space Since: 2011

Number Of Employees: 60

Former Use Of Space: n/a; new construction

Size: 11,600 gross sq ft / 1,077 gross sq m

Marmol Radziner

In This Space Since: 2001

Number Of Employees: 220

Former Use Of Space: post-production studio

Size: 17,500 sq ft / 1,625 sq m

Eric Owen Moss Architects

In This Space Since: 1988

Number Of Employees: 20

Former Use Of Space: Industrial/manufacturing

Size: 560 square meters

Eric Owen Moss Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

Eric Owen Moss Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

Brooks+Scarpa Architects

In This Space Since: October 2018

Number Of Employees: 15-20

Former Use Of Space: Auto repair shop

Size: 4,410 SF

Bureau Spectacular

In This Space Since: Aug. 2017 - Jan. 2019

Number Of Employees: fluctuates between 0-5

Former Use Of Space: Sewing Shop

Size: 100 sq meters

Michael Maltzan Architecture, Inc

In This Space Since: 1997

Number Of Employees: 30

Former Use Of Space: bath house

Size: 8,061 sq ft

Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

SPF:architects

In This Space Since: 2007

Number Of Employees: 25

Former Use Of Space: ground up construction (designed and developed by SPF:a)

Size: 2,787 sqm

Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

In This Space Since: 1999

Number Of Employees: 39 (including San Francisco)

Former Use Of Space: Originally the Culver City dance hall (built 1917) and then a mortuary before EYRC.

Size: 464 sq meters

Charlap Hyman & Herrero

In This Space Since: 2018

Number Of Employees: Four in Los Angeles, Four in New York, Eight total

Former Use Of Space: Built in 1925, and nestled into the Hollywood Hills with views of the Capitol Records building, Downtown, and Hollywood Tower, this building was formerly a speakeasy during the prohibition era, also rumored to have been a brothel at one point. The 9,000 SF (840 SM) grounds now house Principal, Andre Herrero's living quarters in one wing, and the Los Angeles branch of Charlap Hyman & Herrero in the other. As photographed under extensive renovation.

Size: 280 sq meters

Charlap Hyman And Herrero. Image © Marc Goodwin

Charlap Hyman And Herrero. Image © Marc Goodwin

Dan Brunn Architecture

In This Space Since: 2010

Number Of Employees: 5

Former Use Of Space: Office

Size: 600 square feet

Dan Brunn Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

Dan Brunn Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

Blitz

In This Space Since: March 2018

Number Of Employees: 5

Former Use Of Space: Unknown

Size: 1,100 SF (102 SM)

ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects

In This Space Since: 2006

Number Of Employees: 10

Former Use Of Space: Office

Size: 366 SM

Standard Architecture/Design

In This Space Since: 2011

Number Of Employees: 17

Former Use Of Space: mixed use- furniture finisher and a duplex

Size: 1,850 sq ft.

CO Architects

In This Space Since: 1992

Number Of Employees: 110

Former Use Of Space: The building was originally built in 1949 as the headquarters and restaurant for the Carnation Company, located in the mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. The company’s Board of Directors offices were located on the 9th floor of the building, which CO Architects now occupies. The original building was extensively remodeled and doubled in size after the Carnation Company moved its headquarters in 1989.

Size: 1,672 square meters

Edward Ogosta Architecture

In This Space Since: 2018

Number Of Employees: 2-3

Former Use Of Space: Bread Factory / Bakery

Size: 38 square meters

Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin