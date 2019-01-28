Façade Lighting Design in Revit: Bringing Buildings to Life

The final look of the building is determined not only by the materials, texture, colors and forms of the space, but also by lighting design. Architecture is all about vision, and lighting enhances the way we perceive architecture even more. For example, in the case of outdoor lighting design, lighting the façade will give a new opportunity for a building to showcase its nightlife “personality” by creating a completely different atmosphere in the surroundings.

Let’s see how façade lighting design can be implemented in Revit with the help of the LIGHTS add-on.

LIGHTS is a lighting design application, which features over 70 families of lighting fixtures, includes photometric web files, accurate technical data, and real-life functionalities. The LIGHTS plugin for Revit includes a great variety of lighting fixtures for different applications ranging from industrial lights to bollard lighting fixtures for both interior and exterior use. It enables its users to create lighting design easily, fast and stress-free whilst working within the Autodesk Revit. By using the plug-in the users can drag and drop selected lighting fixtures directly to the model as well as easily adjust specifications such as color temperature, beam angle or cashing color.

Step 1: Download the LIGHTS add-in for Revit.

Step 2: Start with finding the right lighting fixtures for your design. You can search by typing or prioritizing the categories. Choose the lighting fixture and push the “Use in Revit” button.

Step 3: You can choose the color, color temperature and cashing color either before or after placing the lighting fixture.

Step 4: Place the lighting fixture in the architectural model.

Step 5: LIGHTS was developed with flexibility in mind: You can adjust the angles of the lights if needed. However, the angles are restricted to equal reality.

Step 6: After designing the rooftop lighting, let’s proceed to lower levels. Choose a lighting fixture and press “Use in Revit” button.

Step 7: Place the lighting fixtures in the architectural model.

Step 8: Render your design.

LIGHTS is available for download in Autodesk App Store.