Dujiangfu Architecture Art Museum / Ruifeng Architectural Design

Architects Ruifeng Architectural Design

Location Intersection of Tianfu Avenue and Rainbow Avenue, Dujiangyan City, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Category Services

Chief designer Mingbo Qian , Xiaotao Yan

Design Team Weiyuan Fu, Guoxin Yan, Yue Cai, Wenhao Huang

Area 475.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Guo Xinxin Space Photography

Developer Hongyang Real Estate Group Chengdu Regional Corporation

Landscape Design Didong Planning and Design Co., Ltd.

Sales Office Interior Design Shenzhen Shangshi Design Co., Ltd.

Model House Interior Design Wuhan Liuwei Interior Design Co., Ltd.

Sculpture soft decoration design Shanghai Modern Decorative Art Design Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! wooden structure. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

The past that the mind is forgotten

Turn it into a sense of embedding into the real dimension

Nowadays today

Is to use these past

Putting people in opposite realities

One end of history and one end of matter

Reciprocate across time and space

We are fortunate to witness as witnesses.

Save this picture! quiet, humble, listening to the mountain. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

Dujiangfu Architecture Sales center,is located at the intersection of Tianfu Avenue and Rainbow Avenue in Dujiangyan City. With the advancement of society, people continue to pursue the icy feeling of reinforced concrete buildings and the efficiency of construction activities. In this architectural design, we will make a coupling of wood structure, modern manufacturing industry and modern people's functional requirements, and create quickly. A new and exciting experience scene, and retain people's memories of tradition.

Save this picture! wooden platform extend the main space. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

SHAPE

Whenever we are full of feelings about the earth and the atmosphere, the reality will always bring us back to the balance of operability, facing such a grand geographical and historical humanities background, to be able to meet the rapid processing of modern industry, How do we solve problems in buildings that are built and can be replicated?

Save this picture! succinct, peace, standing on the ground. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

The designer believes that the main building of Dujiangyan's exhibition area, the sales exhibition center, should be embedded in this place in a simple, modest and gentle manner. We thought of the form of settlements in western Sichuan.

Double slope top - one of the most common and simple forms of architecture in the world. The pioneer of modernist architecture, Mies van der Rohe, put forward "less is more" in the United States, saying a modern minimalist design philosophy: "less" is not a blank but a streamlined, "more" is not crowded It is perfect.

Common means recognition, simple means profound! We choose this form, and it is also a bold attempt to de-symbolize.

Save this picture! skylight in the evening. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

SKYLIGHT

Opened the history of world architecture, in 27 BC, the Roman Empire's Hummer Agrippa built the Pantheon to worship the gods on Mount Olympia. In the center of the temple's large dome, a circular skylight with a diameter of 9 meters directly focuses on everyone's eyes. It is the only exit for people to talk to the gods. At this time, the temple is like a container. The skylight is the only container mouth. Under the skylight is a devout living being. The skylight is the vast world of God.

Save this picture! skylight transmit the view of people. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

Under the huge log-colored roof, a shuttle skylight is crossed by the entrance and closed above the water bar. At this time, the building is also a container. When people look up at the skylight, it is like the sentient beings under the skylight of the Pantheon. If you think about it, it may be the warmth of the whole family when you were a child, or maybe some afternoon. Enjoy the gloom of the sun on the loungers... forget the noisy world, the memories of the memories, the time and space - the building is a container across time and space.

FUNCTION

In the layout of building functions, we compress small-scale space such as sales control, finance, bathroom and logistics into the “L”-shaped annex building on the northeast side of the main building, thus forming a single large-scale display space inside the main building. Such a planar function distribution not only allows the main building to achieve maximum plane freedom, but also adapts to the functional requirements of the previous sales display, and achieves the best interaction between the interior of the main building and the courtyard landscape through the maximal floor-to-ceiling glass curtain wall setting. . At the same time, the entrance and facing the courtyard side are set to an outdoor platform with a maximum width of 8 meters, forming a very wrapped gray space, which further extends the main space.

Save this picture! totally open toward the courtyard. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

The height difference between the height of the wooden platform and the landscape courtyard is controlled at 600mm, so that the person can sit on the wooden platform and the legs can swing freely. The height of the mouth and the height of the mouth are controlled at 4M. Considering the comfort of the space scale when people stay under the gallery, it can also ensure that people in the room pass through the glass curtain wall, and the distant sight is blocked by the trees, instead of being adjacent to the building. Interference at the construction site.

Save this picture! kind, simple, one's own backyard. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

STRUCTURE

In such a simple and pure architectural form, it is an extremely beautiful internal structure. The structural design is also the biggest challenge encountered by the architect in this design: the exquisite form, the reasonable force, the high degree of standardization, the assembly and disassembly, the convenient transportation and other topics need to be overcome.

After a large number of case studies and structural knowledge exploration, the attempt of structural schemes of different systems such as string structure, beam-column integration, etc. was carried out, and the scheme of 9 sets of combined truss structures in symmetrical form was finally determined. Ensure that the standardized components are the most, and the individual components are relatively small in size, easy to transport and hoist. At the same time, combined with the curved side beams on both sides of the shuttle sunroof, the wooden rhythm of different lengths is formed inside the building to form a beautiful rhythm change.

Wood structure materials echo the characteristics of modern urban architecture in terms of style characteristics, highlighting humanistic characteristics. The original properties of natural materials give the building a special affinity, eliminating the icy feeling of the building itself as a foreign object.

CONSTRUCTION

Behind the simple and refined form of any building, it is inseparable from the careful polishing of the details. The high degree of completion of the building is also inseparable from the in-depth verification of various rationalities in the design phase and the mutual cooperation of the whole profession.

Save this picture! wooden platform extend the main space. Image © Guo Xinxin Space Photography

BUILD

Looking back at our project plan, we found out that our efforts for this small wooden structure, research, day and night scrutiny, business trips, meeting materials, and how proud we are:

On June 20th, the site was seen and the project design was launched;

On June 25, the concept plan for the planning of the building and demonstration area was finalized;

On July 15, the architectural plan and the architectural structure plan were finalized, and the hardcover and landscape design units were involved;

On July 20th, the construction plan ended the funding for each major;

On August 17th, all the deepening design of the building was completed (compared to the ordinary structural building, the wooden structure has one more structural component deepening design link);

On September 5, the wooden structural components were completed in Suzhou;

On September 10, the Dujiangyan site wooden structural members began to assemble;

On September 28th, the surface of the wooden structure building roof was completed, and the hardcover and landscape construction began;

On November 8, the demonstration area was officially opened.