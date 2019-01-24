World
  7. House of the Arts Kildegaarden / Svendborg Architects

House of the Arts Kildegaarden / Svendborg Architects

  • 02:00 - 24 January, 2019
House of the Arts Kildegaarden / Svendborg Architects
House of the Arts Kildegaarden / Svendborg Architects, © Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
  • Landscape Architects

    BOGL

  • Engineers - Construction and Site Management

    Regnestuen

  • Engineers - Technical Installations

    Spangenberg & Madsen

  • Contractor

    EH & Søn

  • Supporting Foundation

    The Danish Foundation for Sports and Culture Facilities

  • Client

    Roskilde Municipality
© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
House of Art inaugurated/
The House of Arts has opened to the public in Roskilde, Denmark. In 2016 Svendborg Architects together with landscape architects BOGL and engineering firms Regnestuen and Spangenberg & Madsen, won an invitational competition for the new masterplan of Kildegaarden, and thereby The House of the Arts.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
The realization of the project was executed in close collaboration with Client Roskilde Municipality and the Lead-Contractor EH & Son. The project was supported by The Danish Foundation for Sports and Culture Facilities and the building was inaugurated 21. September 2018.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
House of Art/
The House of the Arts is located in the middle of the square of Kildegaarden. The exterior is coated with specular, red-nuanced aluminium sheets. These sheets reflect and somewhat distorts the surrounding brickwork. The floor plan is a perfect square, and the roof slants from the front to almost seven meters at the back— a geometry that clearly sets it apart from its surroundings, though elevates towards its neighbors.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
The single, squared room acts as a unifying space. The interior space is divided by furniture arrangements, that can be rearranged to fit a range of different functions. The walls and the ceiling are covered in acoustic panels, and through a skylight at the highest point, daylight can flow onto the back wall for a calm and pleasant atmosphere.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
The concept behind the project is quite simply to bring practicing artists and the public closer together. One room for the creation and enjoyment of arts in tandem. From painting and sculpture to music and performing arts. The House of the Arts will therefore be community run by and open to all.
This simple idea, a house for the community that encourages a free and experimental use, was supported and respected by the Client all along. We sincerely wish to thank Roskilde Municipality, for an open and mutual collaboration.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
Masterplan Kildegaarden/
The outdoor area and the new square adjacent to the three cultural institutions, The House of the Arts, The Event Circle and The Dancing Scene, are designed to accommodate the nuances of city life. The square is a comprehensive landscape, where the occurrence of niches and smaller spaces is a natural consequence of the area accommodating outdoor physical activities and events. All with prolonged stays inside the square in mind.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
Flexible Space 01
Flexible Space 01

The new masterplan dissolves the boundaries between the buildings in the area and create new links to Roskilde, carving new paths. The project especially emphasizes a more active, aesthetic, and coherent design for the area, with a well-defined, central square.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj, COAST Studio
