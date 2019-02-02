AIA Announces Winners of 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture

World
Nine projects have been recognized this year by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture. A five-member jury evaluated entries’ sense of place and purpose, ecology and environmental sustainability, and history to choose this year’s most innovative interior spaces.

New United States Courthouse; Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Bruce Damonte Apple Store, Upper East Side; New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Peter Aaron Shirley Ryan AbilityLab; Chicago | Gensler. Image © Michael Moran Studio Dental II; San Francisco | Montalba Architects. Image © Kevin Scott + 36

Winners this year include a variety of programs: retail spaces, a place of worship, and a courthouse, among others. Well-known names are represented among the recipients, with two projects each for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Gensler, and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group making an appearance as well.

The winning projects for 2019 are below:

Apple Store, Upper East Side

Apple Store, Upper East Side; New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Peter Aaron
New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Design Office

Design Office; Austin, Texas | Alterstudio Architecture. Image © Casey Dunn
Austin, Texas | Alterstudio Architecture

Hyundai Capital Convention Hall

Hyundai Capital Convention Hall; Seoul, South Korea | Gensler. Image © Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Seoul, South Korea | Gensler

New United States Courthouse Los Angeles

New United States Courthouse; Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Bruce Damonte
Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Noma

Noma; Copenhagen, Denmark | BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Soren Aagaard
Copenhagen, Denmark | BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

Optimo

Optimo; Chicago | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Tom Rossiter
Chicago | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab; Chicago | Gensler. Image © Michael Moran
Chicago | Gensler

St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden

St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden; New Orleans | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Will Crocker
New Orleans | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Studio Dental II

Studio Dental II; San Francisco | Montalba Architects. Image © Kevin Scott
San Francisco | Montalba Architects

The jury for this year's Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture included:

  • Candid Rogers, FAIA, Chair, Candid Rogers Architect, San Antonio
  • Cornell Anderson, AIA, Fieldwork Design & Architecture, LLC, Portland, Oregon
  • Caitlin Daley, AIA, Buell Kratzer Powell, LTD, Philadelphia
  • William T. Eberhard, AIA, Eberhard Architects LLC, Cleveland
  • Peter MacKeith, Assoc. AIA, University of Arkansas, Fay Jones School of Architecture, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Learn more about the Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture here.

News via: AIA.

