AIA Announces Winners of 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture

Nine projects have been recognized this year by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture. A five-member jury evaluated entries’ sense of place and purpose, ecology and environmental sustainability, and history to choose this year’s most innovative interior spaces.
Winners this year include a variety of programs: retail spaces, a place of worship, and a courthouse, among others. Well-known names are represented among the recipients, with two projects each for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Gensler, and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group making an appearance as well.
The winning projects for 2019 are below:
Apple Store, Upper East Side
New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Design Office
Austin, Texas | Alterstudio Architecture
Hyundai Capital Convention Hall
Seoul, South Korea | Gensler
New United States Courthouse Los Angeles
Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Noma
Copenhagen, Denmark | BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
Optimo
Chicago | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Chicago | Gensler
St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden
New Orleans | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
Studio Dental II
San Francisco | Montalba Architects
The jury for this year's Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture included:
- Candid Rogers, FAIA, Chair, Candid Rogers Architect, San Antonio
- Cornell Anderson, AIA, Fieldwork Design & Architecture, LLC, Portland, Oregon
- Caitlin Daley, AIA, Buell Kratzer Powell, LTD, Philadelphia
- William T. Eberhard, AIA, Eberhard Architects LLC, Cleveland
- Peter MacKeith, Assoc. AIA, University of Arkansas, Fay Jones School of Architecture, Fayetteville, Arkansas
