AIA Announces Winners of 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture

Nine projects have been recognized this year by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the 2019 Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture. A five-member jury evaluated entries’ sense of place and purpose, ecology and environmental sustainability, and history to choose this year’s most innovative interior spaces.

Winners this year include a variety of programs: retail spaces, a place of worship, and a courthouse, among others. Well-known names are represented among the recipients, with two projects each for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Gensler, and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group making an appearance as well.

The winning projects for 2019 are below:

Save this picture! Apple Store, Upper East Side; New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Peter Aaron

New York City | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Design Office

Save this picture! Design Office; Austin, Texas | Alterstudio Architecture. Image © Casey Dunn

Austin, Texas | Alterstudio Architecture

Hyundai Capital Convention Hall

Save this picture! Hyundai Capital Convention Hall; Seoul, South Korea | Gensler. Image © Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Seoul, South Korea | Gensler

New United States Courthouse Los Angeles

Save this picture! New United States Courthouse; Los Angeles, Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Bruce Damonte

Los Angeles | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Save this picture! Noma; Copenhagen, Denmark | BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Soren Aagaard

Copenhagen, Denmark | BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

Save this picture! Optimo; Chicago | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Tom Rossiter

Chicago | Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Save this picture! Shirley Ryan AbilityLab; Chicago | Gensler. Image © Michael Moran

Chicago | Gensler

Save this picture! St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden; New Orleans | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Will Crocker

New Orleans | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Studio Dental II

Save this picture! Studio Dental II; San Francisco | Montalba Architects. Image © Kevin Scott

San Francisco | Montalba Architects

The jury for this year's Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture included:

Candid Rogers, FAIA, Chair, Candid Rogers Architect, San Antonio

Cornell Anderson, AIA, Fieldwork Design & Architecture, LLC, Portland, Oregon

Caitlin Daley, AIA, Buell Kratzer Powell, LTD, Philadelphia

William T. Eberhard, AIA, Eberhard Architects LLC, Cleveland

Peter MacKeith, Assoc. AIA, University of Arkansas, Fay Jones School of Architecture, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Learn more about the Institute Honor Awards for Interior Architecture here.

News via: AIA.