World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Pedro Domingos
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos

Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos

  • 13:00 - 26 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos
Save this picture!
Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 35

  • Collaborators

    Bruno Antão, Pedro Gonçalves, David Delgado, João Bagorro.

  • Structure

    ARA, Alves Rodrigues

  • Hydraulics

    João Guimarães

  • Electrical and telecommunications

    Natural Works

  • Client

    Batisul lda.

  • Cost

    330.000 Euros
    • More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the wills of Faro, facing the valley of Agostos. An interior place protected from the coast. A landscape based on the mediterranean tradition, structured by small plots delimited by stone walls, trees, water tanks and small constructions. The house is implanted in this context embedded in the slope twinned to another existing house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A walled patio is the central space of the house, an outside living room that contains a raised water tank.
The program of the house is organized in two levels. The entrance level: the patio, the tank, the kitchen and four bedrooms. And the upper level: the living room and the solarium.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The house is built with an elementary system similar to local popular architecture: white concrete floors, white walls and ceilings, wooden window frames and steel sliding doors. The water containers of the house: bath tank, counters, washbasins and showers, are made in massive local stone.
The atmosphere of the house is defined by a set of spaces of light and shadow where the water is the primordial material.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pedro Domingos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos" [Casa Luum / Pedro Domingos] 26 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910006/casa-luum-pedro-domingos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream