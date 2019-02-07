Butterfly Roof House / thescape

+ 32

Architects thescape

Location Wonju-si, South Korea

Category Renovation

Lead Architect KyungHwan Chun

Area 85.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs JiHyun Choi

Site Area 285.60 m2

Total Floor Area 153.30 m2

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the edge of the village, facing small mountains. Compared with nearby sites with the same shape and area, the project site had an irregular shape and relatively big area. Considering that unique site conditions, the architect had to think over several site plan options with the view of the whole village. The client suggested a square plan because he liked the simple form and also because it can be a good way of reducing construction costs. The architect agreed it would be a simple but powerful declaration in a new town, to put a simple volume on the edge of the village.

The butterfly roof is a result of deliberation to satisfy two design conditions: to make a pitched roof following planning guidelines and to make a flat roof matching the square plan. An image was pulled out from a study model; a several-folded roof made of paper on top of a solid cube. To build it, a hybrid structure system of concrete and steel was adopted.

Thanks to the structure system, four sharp crevices between the roof and the wall were created, and then became clerestories. The ceiling was treated with a pure white surface with no additional elements, such as lights and sensors. The glass floor came from the desire of the client, who wanted to have openness and space efficiency at the same time. It plays a role in connecting light and indicates whenever someone is being around.

The butterfly roof, clerestories, and the glass floor create a unique space that can't be found anywhere else. Despite the seemingly enclosed impression, the atmosphere in the house dramatically changes, delicately responding to changes in the weather and time outside. The sunshine that enters deep into the house penetrates the space, crashes, and crumbles, creating an unexpected effect and unique atmosphere. The flow of sunshine from the second floor to the first floor through the glass floor is reversed by the artificial light flow rising from the first floor to the second floor at night. The clerestories, which were the entrances to accept the sunshine during the day, become the outlets for nighly light emission.

The idea of a new life has led to deliberation about the meaning of each basic building element, such as walls, pillars, floors, staircases, roofs, and light. As for the designing new house, KyungHwan Chun hopes this house to inspire dreams, rather than to be simple.