  7. Palafolls Bus Stop / MIAS ARCHITECTS

Palafolls Bus Stop / MIAS ARCHITECTS

  • 19:00 - 27 January, 2019
Palafolls Bus Stop / MIAS ARCHITECTS
Palafolls Bus Stop / MIAS ARCHITECTS, © Gael del Río
© Gael del Río

© Gael del Río

© Gael del Río
© Gael del Río

Text description provided by the architects. A series of windows are placed on the site and, as if they had been driven by the wind, they are composed to give shelter in a spontaneous way in this point of Palafolls where the countryside meets the village.

Plan
Plan
© Gael del Río
© Gael del Río

The windows are folded up and organized over a metal structure, in equilibrium, conceiving a new space where to wait for the bus, to read, to rest ... a place to stay and where the inhabitants can find each other in this gathering space under these windows in the skies.

Elevation 01
Elevation 01
© Gael del Río
© Gael del Río

The bus stop is composed by a principal steel structure, in contact with the ground, which is formed by two beams shaping a cross in floor plan. These structure stands up balancing and it becomes the support of the different windows.  The wooden frames are organized over the steel beams in different shapes while protecting the people from rain and sun and during the night they light up remembering us the image of an illuminated window in the middle of the country field.

© Gael del Río
© Gael del Río

Project location

About this office
MIAS ARCHITECTS
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Spain
