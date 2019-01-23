World
  Three storage places and Eight roofs / Kakinomifarmarchitects

Three storage places and Eight roofs / Kakinomifarmarchitects

  23 January, 2019
Three storage places and Eight roofs / Kakinomifarmarchitects
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

© Norihito Yamauchi

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. This house is in Higashi hukawa, Senzaki area, Nagato city, Yamaguchi. This site is a flat topography called sandbank. On this site rich in nature, we built three storage places and eight roofs.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Around Three storage places (closet, pantry, entrance cloak) are arranging rooms with relationships around.Three storage places are circulation flow line planning.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Plan
Plan
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Doing so will create flow and rhythm in the lives of the living. On the other hand, the roof of the building is divided into eight. The divided roofs are hanging from step by step.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Section A-A
Section A-A
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Step by step roof will create a gap between the roof and the roof. Doing so allows we to capture light and wind into the room. Three storage places and eight roofs enrich our lives.

© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

