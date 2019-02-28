World
  Albertinpiha / JKMM Architects

Albertinpiha / JKMM Architects

  28 February, 2019
Albertinpiha / JKMM Architects
Albertinpiha / JKMM Architects, © Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

© Mika Huisman

  • Architects

    JKMM Architects

  • Location

    Jyväskylä, Finland

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architect

    Juha Mäki-Jyllilä

  • SAFA Architects

    Samuli Miettinen, Teemu Kurkela, Asmo Jaaksi, Tuomo Toivola

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mika Huisman

  • Interior Architect

    Elina Törmänen

  • Property Development Consultant

    YIT Oy

  • Structural Design

    Sweco rakennetekniikka Oy

  • HVAC Engineering

    Sweco rakennetekniikka Oy

  • Electrical Engineering

    Protacon Oy

  • Geo Engineering

    Rambol Finland Oy

  • Artist

    Mika Natri

  • Building Programme

    Basement ja 7 apartment floors with 45 apartments
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. JKMM have completed a new housing scheme called Albertinpiha in Jyväskylä, the largest city in central Finland known for its early and later period Alvar Aalto buildings. The scheme is in the Kangas quarter, a former paper mill area close to the city center and is part of a 120 000m2 development of the area planned to house ca. 5000 people.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Albertinpiha is located on a prominent site at Kangas next to the 70-meter tall paper mill chimney and across the Touru River. JKMM’s seven-story brick tower block plays homage to the nineteenth-century industrial buildings with its robust massing and forms.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Elevations
Elevations

The Finnish aged Makasiini-brick is also in keeping with the crafted feeling and warmth of its historical context. A distinctive feature in the elevations is the use of colored bricks to highlight corners, the entrance, and the roofline through informal patterns; akin to those achieved through a play of light on a surface. This artwork has been realized in collaboration with artist Mika Natri and is called “Abstraction”. It sits within a wider Kangas public art framework.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

As a piece “Abstraction” animates the building and gives the brickwork a sense of depth not unlike that achieved through reliefs or recesses in masonry buildings. The apartment balconies too animate the building’s East elevation and bring to mind exposed industrial lift shafts further emphasizing the warehouse vernacular JKMM has sought at Albertinpiha.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Inside, the 45 apartments have simple finishes with 2.6m ceiling heights accentuated through the design of high windows bringing in plentiful natural light. Communal areas include shared courtyards and a residents’ sauna with an adjoining terrace. 

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

The objective has been to create a milieu for relaxed urban living walking distance from both Jyväskylä town center and the nearby nature park. As a place to live, Kangas is very much a setting that mediates between the two without feeling suburban. The City itself refers to Kangas a “hybrid area” and has highlighted the importance of reducing residents’ car dependence. This is just one of the tenets of One Planet Living that inform the sustainability strategy for the development as a whole.

© Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

Project location

Cite: "Albertinpiha / JKMM Architects" 28 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909965/albertinpiha-jkmm-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

