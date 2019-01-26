World
Neris River House / Kubinis metras

  • 21:00 - 26 January, 2019
Neris River House / Kubinis metras
Neris River House / Kubinis metras, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Kubinis metras © Norbert Tukaj © Kubinis metras + 18

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The asymmetrical volume of Neris River House is oriented towards the North-East, where the view of Neris river valley is, the diagonal line also follows the direction of underground infrastructure going through the site. The main terrace as well as two entrances are carved asymmetrically into the main volume like screens that allude friendliness, invite to step by and navigate a guest around the house. The horizontal architecture and screens are highlighted through the thin timber sidings that contrast with the Scottish shale tiles that emphasize the solid volume.

© Kubinis metras
© Kubinis metras
Site Plan / Floor Plan
Site Plan / Floor Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Contrary to the exterior, the interior spaces are designed to be functional and regular. The focal point of the H-shaped plan is a large living room surrounded by bedrooms, in this way creating a sense of belonging. The aim was to unify the environment, the architecture and the interior of the house as well as to highlight the unique views of Neris valley, that become a signature feature of the interior through the picture windows. Therefore, the rest of the interior is subtle, laconic and earthy, and features graphic elements in black. The architecture of Neris River House embodies its place and tells the story of what is happening inside.

© Kubinis metras
© Kubinis metras

