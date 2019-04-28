World
  Metalworkers' Union Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  09:00 - 28 April, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Metalworkers’ Union Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Metalworkers’ Union Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

© Jomar Bragança

  • Architects

    GPA&A

  • Location

    Betim, Minas Gerais, Brazil

  • Category

    Institutional Buildings

  • Architects in Charge

    Gustavo Penna, Ricardo Gomes Lopes, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Priscila Dias de Araújo, Letícia de Paula Carneiro, Vivian Hunnicutt, Alyne Ferreira, Natália Ponciano, Catarina Hermanny

  • Landscape

    Junia Lobo Paisagismo

  • Constructors

    ENGECITY; EPO Engenharia

  • Area

    6855.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança

  • Management and Planning

    Risia Botrel and Isabela Tolentino

  • Concrete / Metallic Structure / Foundation / Earthmoving

    Montar Engenharia – Raul Newchwander

  • Electrical and hydrosanitary installations / Automation

    Jorge Facury

  • Glasses

    B&M Consultoria em Esquadria

  • Waterproofing

    Isolar

  • Air conditioning

    Protherm

  • Acoustic

    Oppus Acústica

  • Lightning Design

    Arquitetura e Luz
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

  

To value hard work: that is the union’s main concern. This is something to be expressed often, be it in actions or in the words or gestures. The building that houses the union is one big gesture that symbolizes this idea-force. It wants to be present in the city’s scenery because it is proud of its mission. It wants to be open to all gazes, transparent and welcoming, because it has nothing to hide. Its inner square fits all its fights and claims.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

From that comes our idea to create the room for collective work, all interconnected, solidary, committed, simultaneous. The structure is clean, simple and airy. On the West façade, the longer one, the curves in motion resemble aligned flags. The auditorium integrates itself to the foyer and the gallery, and creates a continued space for large meetings and assemblies.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The paths are clear and direct. There are no hiding corners, no labyrinths, which inspires trust. The Metalworkers’ Union Building, with its Strong and serene figure, wants to represent the power in the workers’ cohesion and the importance of fighting for their rights.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Section A
Section A
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Project location

Cite: "Metalworkers’ Union Headquarters / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Sede do Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 28 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909953/metalworkers-union-headquarters-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

